Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga
First place in La Liga is on the line when Real Madrid take on Atlético Madrid in the highly anticipated second Madrid derby of the season.
After stumbling against Espanyol last weekend, Real Madrid come into the Madrid derby just one point above Atlético Madrid in the La Liga standings. To regain control of the title race, Los Blancos must do something only two other Spanish teams have done this season—take all three points against Diego Simeone's men.
The last time the two sides met, they each settled for a 1–1 draw. Now, Real Madrid will look for a better result despite their decimated defense. Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba joined Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão in the infirmary, leaving the defending Spanish champions with zero experienced center backs. All the pressure will be on Real Madrid Castilla product Raúl Asencio to lead the backline.
Los Blancos did receive a few major boosts ahead of the clash, though. Eduardo Camavinga is back from his hamstring injury and available to play on Saturday. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé are also ready to play after missing out against Leganes on Wednesday.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Simeone's men on Feb. 8.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The goalkeeper was at the center of controversy during the last Madrid derby, but he will be thankful to have Madridistas behind him this time.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—Vázquez gets the nod on the right flank after recovering from a minor injury that kept him out against Leganes.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old is the only natural center back with La Liga experience available to Ancelotti.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman is forced to play as a center back until Rüdiger or Alaba return from injury.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Technically it is Fran García's turn in the rotation to start on Saturday, but Ancelotti almost always opts for Mendy in more defensive-heavy matchups. Camavinga could also feature at left back as well should the manager desire a massive change to the backline.
DM: Fede Valverde—Valverde shines at right back, but his tireless work rate will be needed in the midfield against Simeone's men.
DM: Dani Ceballos—The Spaniard comes back into the lineup after logging just 14 minutes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian comes into the all-important fixture with five goals and three assists in his last six appearances.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham earned a much-needed rest midweek and will rejoin the XI on Saturday. The England international is still seeking his first ever goal against Atlético Madrid.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The winger has not found the back of the net in La Liga since Nov. 9. There would be no better time to break his goal-drought than against Real Madrid's rivals.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is set to lead the line in his first ever Madrid derby after recovering from his minor calf injury.