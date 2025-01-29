Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Brest: Champions League
Real Madrid's most important Champions League match of the season comes against Brest at the Stade de Roudourou.
Los Blancos' early Champions League losses to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool are a distant memory. Real Madrid have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 matches across all competitions and can finish their UCL league phase campaign out strong against Brest.
In fact, Carlo Ancelotti's men still have a slim chance of finishing in the top eight and automatically qualifying for the Champions League round of 16. They must leave France with all three points, though, if they want to have a shot at cracking the top eight. Then, they would have to hope for several results to swing in their favor.
Real Madrid will be without the injured Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão for the European clash. Vinícius Júnior will also miss the trip as he serves his one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation in the Champions League.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Brest on Jan. 29.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Brest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will look to make it two clean sheets in a row for just the second time this season.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard is back from suspension and set to reprise his role on the right flank.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old impressed at right back against Real Valladolid, but he should return to his natural position alongside Rüdiger.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Despite nursing a knee issue, Rüdiger will still lead Los Blancos' backline.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Ancelotti has been rotating his two left backs and it is Mendy's turn to get the nod.
DM: Fede Valverde—Valverde is always an option at right back, but he is at his best in the middle of the park.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman put in a solid performance at center back at the weekend, but he is in line to return to the midfield.
RW: Brahim Díaz—When Ancelotti's strongest attack is unavailable, he always opts for Díaz up top.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham might be in the middle of a five-match goal drought, but the England international is still leading the way with three assists in his last two appearances.
LW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian once again gets to play on his preferred left wing in the absence of Vinícius Júnior. Rodrygo comes into the match with five goals and two assists in his last six appearances.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Fresh off scoring his first hat trick in a white shirt, Mbappé will hope to mark his return to France with more goals.