Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol: La Liga
Real Madrid are back to La Liga action and headed to Barcelona to take on a struggling Espanyol side.
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie against Manchester City, they first must focus on their domestic campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men sit atop the La Liga standings, four points clear of Atlético Madrid, and will be eager to add three more points to their total with a victory against Espanyol.
The injured Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão will not travel with the team, but Vinícius Júnior is back from suspension. The Brazilian served his two-match La Liga ban for his red card against Valencia and is now once again available for selection.
Ancelotti gets another big boost in David Alaba. The Austrian defender has made four substitute appearances since returning from his ACL Injury, but he is in line for the start on Saturday.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Espanyol on Feb. 1.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will be eager to keep Real Madrid's third consecutive clean sheet.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—Vázquez is still Ancelotti's first-choice right back, but do not be surprised if Raúl Asencio gets more minutes on the right flank against 18th-place Espanyol.
CB: David Alaba—All signs point to Alaba earning his first start since tearing his ACL back in Dec. 2023.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The 31-year-old will be pleased to have Alaba back at his side from the start of the match.
LB: Fran García—The Spaniard comes back into the lineup fully rested.
DM: Fede Valverde—Valverde continues to be Ancelotti's most trusted midfielder.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman is no longer needed in the backline now that Alaba is back. Tchouaméni will have to earn his spot in the midfield over Dani Ceballos.
RW: Rodrygo—Fresh off scoring another brace, the Brazilian returns to the right wing to make way for Vinícius Júnior.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The England international is the fourth player on the team to bag double-digit goals this season.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Back from suspension, Vinícius Júnior should find plenty of success against an Espanyol backline that only has two clean sheets in its last 11 matches.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé leads Real Madrid with 22 goals across all competitions and will look to keep the pressure on Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi race.