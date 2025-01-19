Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Las Palmas: La Liga
When Real Madrid take on Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu, they will be without one of their best players.
Real Madrid are set to play just their second La Liga fixture in 2025 against the same side that held them to a 1–1 draw back in August. Carlo Ancelotti's men will be eager to rectify the disappointing result with all three points against Las Palmas in front of a home crowd.
Not only will Los Blancos be without the injured Eduardo Camavinga, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal, but they will also miss Vinícius Júnior and Luka Modrić. The Brazilian is serving the first game of his two-match La Liga ban for his red card against Valencia. Modrić, meanwhile, is also suspended for the clash after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Valencia.
Expect Ancelotti to to field a changed lineup from Real Madrid's 5–2 victory against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey. Despite their heroics in extra time, though, Endrick and Arda Güler will still likely start the La Liga match on the bench.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Las Palmas on Jan. 19.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Las Palmas (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian returns to the starting lineup after getting the rest against Celta Vigo.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard continues to start on the right flank as rumors swirl of Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential arrival to Madrid.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old gave up a penalty on Thursday, but still played a strong defensive game and should get the nod alongside Rüdiger.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—After playing 120 minutes against Celta Vigo, the center back will be back leading the defense on Sunday.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Mendy is expected to replace Fran García on the left flank.
DM: Fede Valverde—After scoring another banger from outside of the box, Valverde reminded teams he is always a threat from distance.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman responded to loud whistles with one of his best performances of the season now that he is back in his natural position.
RW: Brahim Díaz—Díaz created the most chances for Real Madrid in just 70 minutes on the pitch against Celta Vigo.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Real Madrid tends to go the way Bellingham goes. The England international will have the freedom to link up with the front three to create scoring opportunities.
LW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian gets a rare start on the left wing while Vinícius Júnior serves his suspension.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé continues to impress in the final third and leads Real Madrid with 16 goals across all competitions.