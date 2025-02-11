Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Champions League
For the fifth time in the last six years, Real Madrid must face Manchester City in the Champions League knockout stage.
Although Real Madrid got their shaky European title defense back on track at the end of the league phase, they still wound up drawing Manchester City in the knockout phase playoffs. The two sides have produced some of the most memorable Champions League matches of the last five years, and Los Blancos will hope to recreate some of the magic from their penalty shootout victory last year.
If Carlo Ancelotti's men want to leave Manchester with a win, though, they must do something they have never done before—defeat Manchester City at the Etihad. They will also have to overcome the defending English champions with a makeshift backline.
Lucas Vázquez is the latest Real Madrid defender to suffer an injury and joins Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão on the sidelines. Now, Ancelotti will rely on two midfielders to round out his backline against Erling Haaland.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Pep Guardiola's men on Feb. 11.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Andriy Lunin stole the spotlight the last time Real Madrid faced City, but it will be Courtois between the posts this time around.
RB: Fede Valverde—The midfielder returns to the right flank while Vázquez is sidelined.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old shined in his first Madrid derby and will look to put in a similar performance against City.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni continues to fill in at center back. The Frenchman is one yellow card away from being suspended for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Fully rested, Mendy comes into the lineup at left back as the more defensively sound option over Fran García.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—In just his second game back from injury, Camavinga looks set to return to Ancelotti's XI. Should the Frenchman still not be healthy enough to start, expect Luka Modrić to get the nod instead.
DM: Dani Ceballos—The Spaniard will have more pressure than ever before without Valverde alongside him.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian always seems to deliver against City. His brace in the dying moments of the 2022 semifinals sparked one of the most improbable comebacks in Champions League history.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The last time Bellingham played in his home country for Real Madrid, he helped Los Blancos lift their record 15th Champions League trophy.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Real Madrid will need Vinícius Júnior back at his best to secure their first ever win at the Etihad. The winger has just three goals to his name in his last nine appearances.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé made history against Atlético Madrid when he became the youngest player in history to reach 500 goal contributions. He will now look to translate his goalscoring form to Europe.