Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Talavera: Exciting Prospects Get Copa del Rey Chance
Real Madrid’s path to Copa del Rey redemption begins on Wednesday evening against third-division side Talavera de la Reina.
Eight months ago, Los Blancos could do nothing but watch as Barcelona lifted the 2024–25 Copa del Rey title—an extra-time winner from Jules Koundé in the final buried Real Madrid’s last chance at claiming a major trophy.
The 15-time Champions League winners will be eager to erase those painful memories with a strong start to their first Copa del Rey campaign under Xabi Alonso. The team received a favorable round of 32 draw, matching up with Talavera, who sit just one point off the bottom of their section of the Primera Federación.
The game is a brief reprieve for an injury-ridden Real Madrid side. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão and David Alaba remain unavailable, while Brahim Díaz is currently with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for the Copa del Rey clash.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Talavera (4-2-3-1)
GK: Andriy Lunin—The Ukrainian is line to make his second start this season, giving Thibaut Courtois some much-needed rest.
RB: David Jiménez—Already called up three times by Alonso this season, Real Madrid Castilla product Jiménez gets the chance to impress at right back.
CB: Raúl Asencio—It’s a toss up whether Alonso gives the nod to Asencio or a recently returned Dean Huijsen, but the former leads the race.
CB: Víctor Valdepeñas—The 19-year-old impressed in his debut at the weekend on the left flank, but could be deployed at center back in the Copa del Rey match—a position he has experience playing at the youth level.
LB: Fran García—Back from suspension, the Spaniard brings first-team experience to an otherwise young backline.
CM: Thiago Pitarch—The exciting midfielder is expected to make his debut on Wednesday evening. A special performance could earn Pitarch more minutes in the future, given the team’s continued midfield woes.
CM: Dani Ceballos—Ceballos is the favorite to start alongside Pitarch, but the 29-year-old is battling an illness that could leave the door open for Jorge Cestero to potentially make his debut.
AM: Arda Güler—The Türkiye international gets to feature as a No. 10 with Jude Bellingham in for a rest. Güler’s playmaking will be far too much for Talavera to handle.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—The round of 32 clash is the perfect time for Mastantuono to make his first start since returning from injury.
ST: Gonzalo García—Still searching for his first goal in 2025–26, Gonzalo has the perfect opportunity to get on the scoresheet against a leaky defense.
LW: Rodrygo—After playing so few minutes to kick off the season, Rodrygo will jump at any opportunity to get on the pitch, especially after finding the back of the net in his last two matches.