Real Madrid React to Surprise Visit From Club Legend at Spanish Super Cup
A familiar face greeted Real Madrid ahead of their Spanish Super Cup semifinals clash with Mallorca.
Karim Benzema paid his former club a visit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Ballon d'Or winner was all smiles as he reunited with Carlo Ancelotti, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois and more. He also greeted the next generation of Real Madrid players, including Jude Bellingham and Endrick.
The striker had a long chat with former France teammate Kylian Mbappé as well. Benzema has been a vocal supporter of Mbappé during the Frenchman's early struggles in his debut season and the two shared what looked to be a wholesome moment just hours before the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.
Check out the interactions between Real Madrid's past, present and future superstars below.
Benzema's warm reception is a testament to his Real Madrid legacy. The 37-year-old won five Champions League and four La Liga titles with Los Blancos during his 14-year career at the club. He also took home the 2022 Ballon d'Or for his brilliant performances in Real Madrid's winning 2021 Champions League campaign.
The striker holds the record for the second-most goals in Real Madrid history with 354 goals in
648 appearances, trailing only the great Cristiano Ronaldo.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Benzema currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. With the Spanish Super Cup practically unfolding in his new backyard, it is no surprise Benzema took the time to visit his former teammates.
As Real Madrid chase their third title of the 2024–25 season, Benzema is also hunting some silverware of his own. Al-Ittihad sit atop the Saudi Pro League standings with 12 wins through 13 matches. If the Frenchman can continue leading his team to victory after victory, then he is on his way to winning his first trophy since he left Los Blancos.