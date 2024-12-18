Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Bags Opening Goal in FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
In his first appearance since recovering from a thigh injury, Kylian Mbappé found the breakthrough for Real Madrid in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.
Real Madrid had a quiet opening 30 minutes against Liga MX's C.F. Pachuca at Lusail Stadium. The defending Spanish and European champions managed zero shots on target until Mbappé scored the game's opening goal in the 37th minute.
Jude Bellingham played a perfectly-timed through ball to Vinícius Júnior inside the box. The Brazilian fooled goalkeeper Carlos Moreno with a step over before laying it off to Mbappé. The striker made no mistakes from a few yards out and slotted an off-balance shot into the empty goal.
The goal is Mbappé's 13th in a white shirt. The 25-year-old started his Real Madrid career with a goal in the UEFA Super Cup and now has another goal in his second final with Los Blancos.
The striker was a doubt coming into the match after suffering another thigh injury against Atalanta in the Champions League on Dec. 10. Mbappé missed Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, but returned to training this week and got the nod from Carlo Ancelotti.
Mbappé is no stranger to scoring at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The France international bagged a hat trick at the same venue in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final exactly two years ago. That night might have ended in disappointment for Mbappé, but he is well on his way to lifting his second trophy with Real Madrid.