Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Bags Opening Goal in FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final

🫣 Back in the starting lineup and a goal for Kylian Mbappé 🔥 Plus, Vinícius Jr's play showing why he's “The Best” 😮‍💨 Real Madrid takes the lead in the Intercontinental Cup Final against Pachuca 🏆#beINSPORTS #RealMadrid #ViniciusJr #KylianMbappe #FIFAIntercontinentalCup pic.twitter.com/xtVayqah3V