Real Madrid Star Withdraws From International Duty With Muscle Injury
The Argentina national team confirmed Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono is headed back to the Spanish capital due to a muscle overload in his left thigh.
Mastantuono was one of 12 Real Madrid players to depart on international duty following the team’s 3–1 victory over Villarreal last Saturday. The teenager was in line to help La Albiceleste take on Venezuela and Puerto Rico in two international friendlies during the October window.
After getting handed Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt last time out, expectations were high for Mastantuono this camp. Yet Lionel Scaloni will have to get by without the exciting young talent, who is now nursing a muscle injury.
Argentina released the following statement: “Franco Mastantuono will be out for the remainder of the tour due to a muscle overload in his left thigh. Meanwhile, captain Lionel Messi will not be available for [Friday’s] match.”
Mastantuono will likely be assessed by Real Madrid’s medical staff upon his return to Spain.
Real Madrid Suffer Double Injury Blow During October International Break
Not only is Mastantuono an injury concern for Real Madrid, but Kylian Mbappé is as well. The France international reaggravated his ankle injury in France’s 3–0 victory over Azerbaijan and asked Didier Deschamps for a substitution.
Potentially losing both Mastantuono and Mbappé would be a major blow to Los Blancos’ attack. The former has appeared in nine of Real Madrid’s 10 matches so far this season, impressing Xabi Alonso with his creativity and playmaking ability on the right wing.
Mbappé, meanwhile, has scored 17 goals in his last 13 matches for club and country. With a Champions League bout with Juventus and El Clásico coming in less than three weeks, Real Madrid will hope both attackers will be ready to go once domestic action resumes.