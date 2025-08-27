Real Madrid ‘Plot’ Signature Approach for Bundesliga Star
While Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool star Ibrahima Konaté next summer, another French defender has popped up as a potential target in seemingly Florentino Perez’s preferred method of luring players.
Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer next summer if the French defender doesn’t sign a new deal. It wouldn’t be the first time Los Blancos have done so in recent history either—Trent Alexander-Arnold moved after running down his Liverpool contract this summer. Going even farther back this decade, David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger were both signed as free agents after leaving Bayern and Chelsea respectively.
Bayern are said to be focused on extending the Frenchman’s contract, but talks have not progressed in over six months and Real Madrid are mulling over a potential swoop, as reported by SPORT BILD.
Upamecano is a free agent at the end of 2026, but what remains to be seen is if Real Madrid want to lure multiple defenders next summer. Alaba is also a free agent in 2026 signifying the interest in luring another top defender to bolster the defense.
Earlier this summer, the Spanish giants paid a hefty fee for Dean Huijsen, who has started both La Liga games so far. Éder Militão is looking to re-establish himself as a starter after recovering from injury while Rüdiger remains a key figure at the back.
Upamecano could be a backup plan if Konaté signs a new deal with Liverpool, but the reverse could also be applied. Alonso gained notoriety with Bayer Leverkusen for his back-three system, but arguably does not have the personnel right now to deploy it efficiently in multiple areas. Hence, he’s played a 4-2-3-1 in La Liga despite experimentation during the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer.
Real Madrid have also been linked with Arsenal star William Saliba in the hope of acquiring the defender on a free transfer as well in 2027. The Gunners are adamant in keeping him. Regardless who ends up being the signing, it’s clear Madrid are focused on revamping the heart of their defense after bringing in Álvaro Carreras and Alexander-Arnold as long-term options at fullback.