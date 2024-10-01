Real Madrid Reveals Surprising Kylian Mbappe Injury Update
Real Madrid received an unexpected Kylian Mbappé injury boost ahead of its Champions League fixture against Lille.
The Frenchman picked up an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg against Alavés on Sept. 24. Originally, Mbappé was supposed to be out until after the international break, but Carlo Ancelotti revealed a positive update on his player's status.
"Kylian Mbappé has recovered well," the manager said in today's press conference. "He will train with us today. After that we will decide [if he will play against Lille]. We don't want to risk him."
Mbappé was a surprise addition to Real Madrid's UCL squad just one week after suffering a thigh injury. Although the France international traveled with Los Blancos to his home country, his chances of participating in training and the match on Wednesday were believed to be slim.
Now, Ancelotti's optimistic update could give Real Madrid its leading goalscorer back much sooner than expected. Mbappé trained with the team today and is officially available should Ancelotti give him some minutes against Lille.
The former Paris Saint-German man knows the opponent well. He recorded 11 goals and six assists against the Ligue 1 side in just 14 matches. Plus, Mbappé's younger brother, Ethan, plays for the club. There will be no reunion between the brothers on the pitch, though; the 17-year-old sustained an injury against Le Havre and is sidelined for weeks.
Even if Mbappé does not play in Wednesday's Champions League fixture, he could still feature against Villarreal on Saturday, Oct. 5, which would be far ahead of schedule. The 25-year-old's goalscoring was missed in Real Madrid's 1–1 draw against Atlético Madrid.
When Mbappé returns, he would lead the line between Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.