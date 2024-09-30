Real Madrid Goalkeeper Injured, Reportedly Out Until International Break
Thibaut Courtois sustained an abductor injury in Real Madrid's 1–1 draw with Atlético Madrid on Sunday night.
The goalkeeper came off the pitch after the Madrid derby with muscular discomfort. Carlo Ancelotti revealed the injury in his post-game press conference and announced Courtois would undergo further testing once the club returned from its short away trip.
"After tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an abductor injury in his left leg," Real Madrid announced. "His progress will be monitored."
The 32-year-old is not expected back until after the international break, per The Athletic's Guillermo Rai. Courtois will miss Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against Lille on Oct. 2 and its La Liga clash with Villarreal on Oct. 5.
If the keeper is ready to play after the international break, then he will return against Celta Vigo on Oct. 19.
While Courtois recovers, Andriy Lunin will get the nod between the posts. The Ukrainian was the unsung hero of Real Madrid's 2023–24 Spanish and European campaigns after he stepped up for Courtois when the starter tore his ACL. Lunin memorably saved two penalties against Manchester City to send Los Blancos to the UCL semifinals.
Courtois missed virtually all of last season due to his ACL injury and now he joins Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz and David Alaba on the sidelines.