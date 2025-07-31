Real Madrid Confirm Transfer Sending Late Season Hero to Serie A
After spending 12 years at Real Madrid, Jacobo Ramón completed a permanent move to Serie A side Como ahead of the 2025–26 season.
Real Madrid confirmed the transfer after reaching an agreement with the Italian outfit, now led by former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fàbregas. Los Blancos bid farewell to Ramón, who joined the club at age eight back in 2013.
“The club would like to thank [Ramón] for his work, commitment, and dedication during his time at Real Madrid, and wish him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life,” Real Madrid wrote.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Ramón left in a deal worth €2.5 million ($2.9 million). Real Madrid reportedly have three buy-back clauses for the center back, as well as a 50% sell-on clause.
Ramón came through the ranks at Real Madrid, starring in La Fábrica and eventually featuring for Real Madrid Castilla. The Spaniard struggled to break into the first team, though, even during the 2024–25 season which was marred by defensive injuries.
Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti only played Ramón six times in the last two years, instead giving his trust to another Real Madrid Castilla product, Raúl Asencio.
Despite his limited minutes, Ramón still managed to get a storybook moment at the Santiago Bernabéu. In just his second first-team start, the 20-year-old scored a stoppage-time winner to lift Real Madrid over Mallorca, briefly keeping the team's La Liga title hopes alive before Barcelona went on to clinch the 2024–25 Spanish crown.
Ramón now joins former Real Madrid player Nico Paz at Como. The Serie A side finished 10th in the league last season and are looking to crack the European places in 2025–26.
“Jacobo is a young player with great prospects,” Fàbregas said. “He comes from one of the most competitive youth academies in the world, where he has been able to hone his skills, and we are confident he will have a very positive impact on our team.”