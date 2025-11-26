Real Madrid Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Enter Race for Vinicius Jr; Alonso Replacement Named
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest Real Madrid transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Trending Real Madrid Transfer Rumors
Real Madrid have decided Nico Paz will be their first signing for the 2026–27 season. The Argentine has already said yes to leaving Como and coming back to the Spanish capital next summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
A two-year search to replace Toni Kroos has once again led Real Madrid to Angelo Stiller. The Stuttgart standout was on the club’s shortlist this summer before it opted against signing a midfielder. (Source: Defensa Central)
Talks have taken place between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for Dayot Upamecano. The center back would be an upgrade to David Alaba, who is expected to leave the club next summer. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Multiple clubs, including Getafe, are approaching Real Madrid with requests to sign Gonzalo García on loan. Alonso, though, intends to keep the striker and therefore the offers are being rejected. (Source: The Athletic)
Diego Simeone has his sights set on signing Fran García on loan this January. Except Real Madrid have no plans on parting ways with the left back, leaving Atlético Madrid searching for another option. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on 20-year-old Rodrigo Mendoza. The attacking midfielder has impressed at Elche, so much so that Manchester City and Juventus are also tracking the exciting Spaniard. (Source: AS)
Xabi Alonso Fall Out Fuels Transfer Speculation
Amid growing discontent with Xabi Alonso throughout the club, Real Madrid have identified Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement. The Frenchman, who is thought to be waiting to take over the France national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is currently a free agent. (Source: indykaila)
If things do not work out with Los Blancos, Alonso could be tempted to take over Liverpool. The former midfielder could be in for a return to Anfield should the Reds move on from Arne Slot, who is on the hot seat after an abysmal start to the season. (Source: indykaila)
Now that Vinicius Junior has stalled contract talks with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United are preparing to enter the race for the winger’s signature. The two Premier League giants are prepared to go all out. (Source: The Mirror)
Endrick, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, who are all at the center of transfer speculation, are unhappy with how Alonso is managing Real Madrid. The growing discontent could lead the players to bid farewell to the Spanish capital. (Source: COPE)