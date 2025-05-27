Real Madrid ‘Very Close’ to Re-Signing Breakout Star for 2025 Club World Cup
Real Madrid reportedly want 20-year-old Nico Paz back in a white shirt ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Paz, who shined at Real Madrid Castilla before transferring to Como, just completed a stellar debut campaign in Serie A that gained the attention of his former club. MARCA report Los Blancos are now considering activating their buy-back clause for the midfielder in time for their first tournament under Xabi Alonso.
Real Madrid would have to pay Como €8 million (£6.7 million; $9 million) to bring the Argentine back to the club in 2025. If the deal goes through, Paz would “return to Real Madrid immediately” and provide Alonso with a midfield reinforcement for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.
The report comes less than one week after Como manager Cesc Fàbregas had the following to say about Paz’s future: “[Paz is] our player and for now he’s staying with us. It’s important for him to play next season, which will lead to the [2026] World Cup. I don’t know if he’s ready for Real Madrid yet.”
After failing to to break into Real Madrid’s first team, Paz inked a four-year deal with Como ahead of the 2024–25 season. The 20-year-old went on to make 35 appearances for the Italian outfit in his debut campaign, recording six goals and nine assists along the way.
Paz was named the Best U23 Player in Serie A following his breakout season. Although Fàbregas would hope to keep the Argentine on his team, he will be powerless against Real Madrid if the Spanish giants indeed opt to buy Paz back in the coming weeks. In fact, the club's buy-back clause is active until 2027.
Paz would be a welcomed addition to Real Madrid’s midfield, especially in the aftermath of Luka Modrić’s departure. The young talent could also help the team get by without Jude Bellingham, who is set to undergo shoulder surgery this summer and miss the start of the 2025–26 season.