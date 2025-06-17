Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
All eyes will be on Xabi Alonso and Simone Inzaghi when Real Madrid and Al Hilal face off in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Group H of this summer’s newly expanded tournament kicks off with the La Liga runners-up taking on the Saudi Pro League runners-up. Both Real Madrid and Al Hilal are looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2024–25 campaigns in the United States this summer.
Los Blancos, in particular, are one of the favorites to win the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup. The pressure is on new boss Alonso, along with new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, to bring silverware back to the Spanish capital.
Inzaghi is also making his debut on the touchline at Hard Rock Stadium following his exit from Inter Milan. It would be a dream start for the 49-year-old to lead his new side to victory over the Spanish giants, especially since Al Hilal have never defeated Real Madrid before.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Group H clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, June 18
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Facundo Tello
Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Head-to-Head Record
- Real Madrid: 1 win
- Al Hilal: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- First and Only Meeting: Real Madrid 5–3 Al Hilal (Feb. 11, 2023) - FIFA Club World Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Al Hilal
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25
Al Qadasiya 2–0 Al Hilal - 26/05/2025
Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25
Al-Wehda 1–1 Al Hilal - 21/05/2025
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 14/05/25
Al Fateh 3–4 Al Hilal - 16/05/2025
Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid - 11/05/25
Al Hilal 4–0 Al-Orobah - 12/05/2025
Real Madrid 3–2 Celta Vigo - 04/05/25
Al-Raed 3–5 Al Hilal - 07/05/2025
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
TNT, truTV, DAZN, UniMas, TUDN
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Real Madrid Team News
After a season marred by injuries, Real Madrid are still missing several key players. Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick are expected to be sidelined the entire tournament due to injury. Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal all remain doubts as well.
Question marks now also surround Mbappé’s status. The forward has reportedly come down with a fever and missed Real Madrid’s final training session in Miami. Should he be unable to feature, expect Arda Güler to round out Alonso’s XI.
The good news for Los Blancos is that new signings Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen are expected to make their debuts in a white shirt. The two new faces will get their first chance to impress Alonso and Madridistas across the globe against Al Hilal.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Al Hilal (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, García; Güler, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.
Al Hilal Team News
All eyes will be on Inzaghi as he makes his debut on the touchline for Al Hilal. The former Inter Milan boss is expected to implement his favored 3-5-2 formation, putting the pressure on his players to execute new tactics against one of the most dangerous clubs in Europe.
Aleksandar Mitrović will hope to translate his goalscoring form to the FIFA Club World Cup; the Serbian bagged 28 goals in 36 appearances for the Saudi outfit this past season. His fellow countryman Sergej Milinković-Savić is also coming off a productive campaign in which he recorded 25 goal contributions.
The big doubt for Al Hilal is João Cancelo. The former Barcelona defender missed his side’s final six matches of the 2024–25 season due to injury and is racing to be back in time to face Real Madrid.
Al Hilal Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Al Hilal predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-5-2): Bono; Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi; Cancelo, Kanno, Neves, Milinković-Savić, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Mitrović
Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Score Prediction
It is hard to envision anything other than a Real Madrid victory at Hard Rock Stadium given the club’s new signings and manager. It might not be as lopsided of a match as some might expect, though, if Mbappé misses out on the clash.
Al Hilal are no pushovers, but their defensive inconsistencies will not disappear after only a few weeks under Inzaghi. Keeping the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham off the scoresheet is likely too tall a task for the Saudi Pro League runners-up.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–0 Al Hilal
