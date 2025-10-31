Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
La Liga leaders Real Madrid are back in action when they host 18th place Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.
In the biggest game of the Xabi Alonso era to date, Real Madrid dominated Barcelona and defeated them 2–1 in El Clásico last time out. The victory ended a four-game losing streak against their bitter rivals and saw them take a five point lead in the standings.
Excluding a tough defeat against city rivals Atlético Madrid, Los Blancos have a perfect record so far in 2025–26. The Alonso era has gotten off to a brilliant start and they’ll hope to continue their strong form in the only home match they’ll play in the entirety of November.
On paper, Los Blancos should win comfortably. Valencia are winless in their last five La Liga games and their poor form has seen them drop to the relegation zone. Valencia did defeat Real Madrid in their last meeting, but Alonso’s side looks significantly better than last season’s team.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Real Madrid vs. Valencia.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Valencia Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: Mateo Busquets
Real Madrid vs. Valencia Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Valencia: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia (April 5, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 10/26/25
UD Maracena 0–5 Valencia - 10/28/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 10/22/25
Valencia 0–2 Villarreal - 10/25/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 10/19/25
Deportivo Alavés 0–0 Valencia - 10/12/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 10/4/25
Girona 2–1 Valencia - 10/4/25
Kairat 0–5 Real Madrid - 9/30/25
Valencia 1–2 Real Oviedo - 9/30/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
Real Madrid Team News
Alonso will certainly have an eye toward his side’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next Tuesday, so rotations to the side that defeated Barcelona last weekend are expected.
Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo could enter the XI to flank Kylian Mbappé in attack. Raúl Asencio should also be given the nod to replace Éder Militão in defense, with the Brazilian due for a rest.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to reappear after a month and a half, though, a second half cameo is more likely so the England international is fully match fit to start in his highly-anticipated return to Anfield next week.
Dani Carvajal suffered a knee injury that could sideline him the rest of 2025, so Federico Valverde is poised to start at right back. Ferland Mendy has also returned from injury and could make his season debut at some point in the second half.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Mbappé.
Valencia Team News
A 5–0 victory in the Copa del Rey midweek should help boost Valencia’s morale heading into the match. Still, Carlos Corberán’s side are dealing with injuries to regular starters and face an uphill battle to get a positive result against the league leaders.
Mouctar Diakhaby, Largie Ramazani, Dimitri Foulquier and Filip Ugrinić have all been ruled out for the trip to Spain’s capital. Corberán will be forced to deploy a makeshift formation, especially in midfield.
Fortunately for Valencia, Hugo Duro escaped serious injury midweek and should be available to partner Arnaut Danjuma in attack.
Regardless of the lineup, goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala will have to be at his best if the visitors are to have any chance.
Valencia Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Valencia predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Agirrezabala; Correia, Tárrega, Copete, Gayá; Rioja, Guerra, Pepelu, López; Danjuma, Duro.
Real Madrid vs. Valencia Score Prediction
Even with Alonso rotating his side, Real Madrid should have no trouble getting the better of a struggling side that are destined to be in the relegation fight all season.
Looking for vengeance after losing to Valencia at home a season ago, Real Madrid won’t overlook their opponents and will be eager to showcase the gap in quality between both sides.
Los Blancos will dominate from start to finish and overwhelm the visitors. Mbappé will continue his hot streak and Alonso’s side will end the day eight points clear atop La Liga.