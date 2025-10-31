SI

Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Los Blancos host Valencia in their first and only November game at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Roberto Casillas

Real Madrid will look to continue their near flawless start of the season against Valencia.
Real Madrid will look to continue their near flawless start of the season against Valencia. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are back in action when they host 18th place Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

In the biggest game of the Xabi Alonso era to date, Real Madrid dominated Barcelona and defeated them 2–1 in El Clásico last time out. The victory ended a four-game losing streak against their bitter rivals and saw them take a five point lead in the standings.

Excluding a tough defeat against city rivals Atlético Madrid, Los Blancos have a perfect record so far in 2025–26. The Alonso era has gotten off to a brilliant start and they’ll hope to continue their strong form in the only home match they’ll play in the entirety of November.

On paper, Los Blancos should win comfortably. Valencia are winless in their last five La Liga games and their poor form has seen them drop to the relegation zone. Valencia did defeat Real Madrid in their last meeting, but Alonso’s side looks significantly better than last season’s team.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Real Madrid vs. Valencia.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Valencia Kick-Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Mateo Busquets

Real Madrid vs. Valencia Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Real Madrid: 2 wins
  • Valencia: 2 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last Meeting: Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia (April 5, 2025) - La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid

Valencia

Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 10/26/25

UD Maracena 0–5 Valencia - 10/28/25

Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 10/22/25

Valencia 0–2 Villarreal - 10/25/25

Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 10/19/25

Deportivo Alavés 0–0 Valencia - 10/12/25

Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 10/4/25

Girona 2–1 Valencia - 10/4/25

Kairat 0–5 Real Madrid - 9/30/25

Valencia 1–2 Real Oviedo - 9/30/25

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia on TV

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Disney+ Premium

Canada

TSN+, Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

Real Madrid Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his first appearance since Sept. 16. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Alonso will certainly have an eye toward his side’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next Tuesday, so rotations to the side that defeated Barcelona last weekend are expected.

Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo could enter the XI to flank Kylian Mbappé in attack. Raúl Asencio should also be given the nod to replace Éder Militão in defense, with the Brazilian due for a rest.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to reappear after a month and a half, though, a second half cameo is more likely so the England international is fully match fit to start in his highly-anticipated return to Anfield next week.

Dani Carvajal suffered a knee injury that could sideline him the rest of 2025, so Federico Valverde is poised to start at right back. Ferland Mendy has also returned from injury and could make his season debut at some point in the second half.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia

Real Madrid lineup.
Alonso will field a different winger partnership than the one that started El Clásico a week ago. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Mbappé.

Valencia Team News

Julen Agirrezabalaga.
Julen Agirrezabala saved a penalty when Valencia defeated Real Madrid in April. / Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

A 5–0 victory in the Copa del Rey midweek should help boost Valencia’s morale heading into the match. Still, Carlos Corberán’s side are dealing with injuries to regular starters and face an uphill battle to get a positive result against the league leaders.

Mouctar Diakhaby, Largie Ramazani, Dimitri Foulquier and Filip Ugrinić have all been ruled out for the trip to Spain’s capital. Corberán will be forced to deploy a makeshift formation, especially in midfield.

Fortunately for Valencia, Hugo Duro escaped serious injury midweek and should be available to partner Arnaut Danjuma in attack.

Regardless of the lineup, goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala will have to be at his best if the visitors are to have any chance.

Valencia Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Valencia lineup.
Valencia will hope to pull of an upset at the Santiago Bernabéu. / FotMob

Valencia predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Agirrezabala; Correia, Tárrega, Copete, Gayá; Rioja, Guerra, Pepelu, López; Danjuma, Duro.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia Score Prediction

Even with Alonso rotating his side, Real Madrid should have no trouble getting the better of a struggling side that are destined to be in the relegation fight all season.

Looking for vengeance after losing to Valencia at home a season ago, Real Madrid won’t overlook their opponents and will be eager to showcase the gap in quality between both sides.

Los Blancos will dominate from start to finish and overwhelm the visitors. Mbappé will continue his hot streak and Alonso’s side will end the day eight points clear atop La Liga.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer