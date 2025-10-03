Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso Receive Huge Injury Boost for Villarreal Duel
Real Madrid welcomed injured defender Éder Militão back to training on Thursday as they continued their preparations for Saturday’s crucial game against Villarreal.
The Brazilian was forced off at half-time of the harrowing 5–2 defeat to Atlético Madrid last weekend, when the score was still 2–2, after blocking a powerful strike from Alexander Sørloth left him in pain. He was rested for the midweek 5–0 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League.
Fortunately for Madrid, Militão’s absence will not last much longer as, after following a specialized treatment plan, he was able to complete training with the team on Thursday.
An immediate return to the starting lineup now appears likely for Militão, who will expect to reclaim his spot alongside Dutch international Dean Huijsen for what stands to be a hugely important La Liga meeting on Saturday.
How Alonso Could Use Militão to Help Real Madrid’s Injury Crisis
Already under pressure after the brutal nature of the defeat to Atlético, Madrid now take on a Villarreal side who sit just one point behind them in the standings and are primed to leapfrog Los Blancos with a positive result.
Defense is an area of concern for Madrid, who are already missing Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold—he may return to action just after the October international break, sooner than first feared—through various fitness issues.
With Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold both missing on the right side of Madrid’s defense, Alonso may be tempted to use Militão in a wider position given the struggles of Raúl Asencio in the role. Doing so would allow the Spaniard to settle in at centre back alongside Huijsen, who should get the nod over fellow left-footer David Alaba.
Asencio played at right back against Kairat in midweek, with 21-year-old Castilla option David Jiménez drafted up to the bench, while there’s also scope to play Federico Valverde out of position—the Uruguayan has publicly stated, however, his dislike for the role, having filled in on a number of occasions during Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure.