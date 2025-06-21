Report: Arsenal Eye Premier League Midfielder As Thomas Partey Replacement
With Arsenal braced for the imminent departure of Thomas Partey, a report has named Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard as a possible replacement.
Partey’s contract expires at the end of the month but, despite a mutal desire to continue together, Arsenal have been unable to reach an agreement with the Ghana international, who is now expected to walk away on a free transfer this summer.
Having already lost Jorginho, Partey’s likely exit would leave Arsenal short in midfield. Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi is close to moving to the Emirates Stadium and now The Mirror state Nørgaard is under consideration for further reinforcements.
Nørgaard, Brentford’s captain, dazzled at the Gtech Community Stadium under former manager Thomas Frank, who has since departed to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal are tipped to try take advantage of the start of a new era at Brentford.
The Denmark international signed a new contract two weeks after his 31st birthday in March to tie him to Brentford until 2027, but his age means Nørgaard may be a financially viable target, although whether he would be interested in the move is unknown.
After losing their manager, Brentford are already braced for more upheavel in the transfer market. Forward Bryan Mbeumo is wanted by both Manchester United and Tottenham, while strike partner Yoane Wissa is also attracting significant interest.
As a result, Brentford may be reluctant to entertain offers for another key player in Nørgaard, who would likely have to request a transfer for the Bees to listen.
Zubimendi’s impending arrival means Arsenal are only in need of rotation options this summer, with the Spain international likely to partner Declan Rice at the base of Mikel Arteta’s midfield. Club captain Martin Ødegaard completes the starting unit.
Mikel Merino, Zubimendi’s former teammate at Real Sociedad, is the only other natural midfielder in Arteta’s squad as it stands, highlighting the need for reinforcements this summer.