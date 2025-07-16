Report: Man Utd in Three-Way Race for Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea Stance Revealed
Manchester United are one of three clubs “monitoring the situation” of Nicolas Jackson in the wake of Chelsea’s decision to sign two more strikers this summer.
The Senegal international has enjoyed two encouraging but unpolished seasons with Chelsea since arriving in 2023, but now his starting berth is under threat following arrivals of João Pedro and Liam Delap.
Pedro was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million ($80.5 million) and made an immediate impact at the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring three times in as many appearances. Delap also scored his first Chelsea goal at the tournament following a £30 million ($40.3 million) move from Ipswich Town.
Jackson now faces a more competitive battle for minutes in 2025–26, leading to speculation over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. According to The Times, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the forward’s situation and are considering a move.
Chelsea are not “actively looking to sell Jackson” but he’s no longer viewed as an “untouchable” member of the club’s overcrowded squad. As a result, a large offer for the No.9 could prove too tempting to resist for the Blues. AC Milan and Aston Villa are also interested in Jackson and could compete for his signature.
United have already signed Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million ($83.9 million) and could spend even more on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. However, the Red Devils arguably need to sign an orthodox striker as well, following a disastrous 2024–25 in front of goal.
Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee both proved ineffective options in the final third and neither can be trusted to make significant improvements next term. United had been linked with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres as a solution, but Arsenal appear set to win that particular race.