Rodrygo Issues ‘Ultimatum’ to Real Madrid Amid Ongoing Premier League Links
Rodrygo’s patience with Xabi Alonso is reportedly wearing thin, with the Brazil international planning to meet with Real Madrid if he remains in such a “secondary” role.
The winger went from helping Los Blancos win their 14th and 15th Champions League titles to sitting on the bench for upwards of 70 minutes in nearly every game this season. In fact, since Alonso took over the Spanish giants, Rodrygo has made just four of a possible 22 starts.
Apart from an early battle with Vinícius Júnior on the left wing, Rodrygo’s decision to stay at Real Madrid over potentially making a move to the Premier League has not gone in his favor, so much so that the 24-year-old is now thought to be reconsidering his place in the Spanish capital.
According to AS, Rodrygo is still hopeful he can “convince” Alonso to award him more playing time as the season progresses. If nothing changes, though, and he remains limited to cameo appearances in already-decided matches, the Brazil international is prepared to have a sit-down with the club to “find a solution.”
Rodrygo reportedly believes he “can’t afford” to spend the entire season on the bench, given his “youth and talent.”
With lingering interest from various clubs in the English top-flight, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Rodrygo would have options if he desires a transfer, either in January or next summer.
Franco Mastantuono’s Injury Could Lead to Rodrygo’s Resurgence
Through the first three months of the 2025–26 season, Franco Mastantuono has become Alonso’s favorite to start on the right wing. Yet the Argentine teenager is now sidelined with a groin injury, facing an uncertain recovery timeline.
Brahim Díaz is the natural replacement for Mastantuono, but he has failed to have an impact this season; in 13 appearances, the Morocco international has just one goal to his name.
The door, then, is open for Rodrygo to potentially regain his starting role back on the right flank. Although he admitted his preference is to play in his natural position on the left, the forward has a much better chance of breaking into Real Madrid’s XI if he returns to the side that he starred on for years.
Rodrygo would have to make a statement, though, to move up in Alonso’s pecking order. The 24-year-old has not found the back of the net in a competitive game for Los Blancos since last March.