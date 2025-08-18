Ruben Amorim Reaches Miserable Milestone for Man Utd
Ruben Amorim has another unwanted record attached to his name following Manchester United’s 1–0 defeat to Arsenal.
The 40-year-old has now lost 15 of his 28 league matches at the helm of Manchester United. The milestone makes Amorim the fastest manager to suffer as many defeats, without taking charge of a newly promoted team, in 16 years.
Paul Hart is the name Amorim is now under in the Premier League history books. The English manager lost 15 of his first 27 matches in charge of Portsmouth back in 2009.
Even the carousel of bosses leading Manchester United over the last decade have not nearly matched Hart’s poor record. Amorim, though, has led the Red Devils to just seven wins since taking charge of the club back in November.
Despite the club’s nightmare 2024–25 season, expectations were high for Amorim’s new and improved squad after signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško. Still, Manchester United kicked off their 2025–26 Premier League campaign with zero points.
The hosts arguably deserved more from their performance at Old Trafford. Manchester United dominated possession, sent 22 shots the way of David Raya and were overall the better team on the day.
A mistake from Altay Bayındır in the 13th minute was the difference, though, that ultimately sent Arsenal back to north London with three points. The goalkeeper failed to deal with Declan Rice’s in-swinging corner that Riccardo Calafiori then headed home.
Amorim now faces the challenge of getting his team to bounce back from the disappointing season opener ahead of their clash with Fulham at the weekend. Starting 2025–26 off with two league defeats will spell disaster for a club that spent £197.2 million ($230 million) this summer.
It would also extend the manager’s poor run of form in the Premier League, bringing more unwanted milestones to Amorim’s door.