‘Everything Will Be Clear’—Ruben Amorim Responds to Growing Rasmus Hojlund Exit Rumours
Ruben Amorim has admitted that Rasmus Højlund’s Manchester United future will only become “clear” once the transfer deadline passes on September 1.
Højlund, left out of the matchday squad for last weekend’s Premier League opener against Arsenal, has looked increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford in recent weeks.
The Dane was originally keen to stay, but the capture of Benjamin Šeško appeared to prompt a rethink on his part. And while the possibility of joining AC Milan looks to be closed, due to an unwillingness from the Serie A giants to meet the requested conditions of a transfer in addition to their capture of Victor Boniface, Napoli has re-emerged as a plausible option.
Amorim stated on Friday that Højlund responded to not being selected for the Arsenal game “like a professional player”, with nothing seemingly ruled out.
When asked by reporters what the immediate future holds for the striker, the United boss responded: “Let’s wait and see when the market closes and then everything will be clear.”
Højlund scored a respectable 16 goals in his first season with Manchester United, having joined from Atalanta only a few months after his 20th birthday. But his struggles in 2024–25 were well publicised, finishing the Premier League campaign with only four goals as United endured their worst season in the competition’s history, and worst overall in 51 years.
The arrival of Šeško, combined with no European games that would usually prompt a greater degree of squad rotation, points to a bleak season on the fringes for Højlund if he stays at Old Trafford.
United started against Arsenal with summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in split No. 10 roles, behind Mason Mount in a false nine position. Šeško appeared off the bench, having only started training with the club a few days earlier, but could start against Fulham on Sunday.