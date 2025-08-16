Ryan Reynolds Receives Playful Deadpool Taunts During Wrexham Defeat
West Bromwich Albion fans enjoyed themselves during Saturday’s 3–2 victory over Wrexham, notably trying to attract the attention of the Welsh club’s famous co-owner Ryan Reynolds.
The Canadian actor known for his role as the comic book character Deadpool was conspicuous by his absence for Wrexham’s first Championship game of the season last weekend. Neither Reynolds nor co-owner Ryan Mac were in attendance to see their side concede twice in the 90th minute to lose 2–1 to Southampton in dramatic circumstances.
Following an equally unlikely turnaround of their own in the Carabao Cup first round in midweek, the Hollywood actors were at the Racecourse for Wrexham’s first home fixture in England’s second tier since 1982.
The pair once again saw the Red Dragons score in stoppage time, but Sam Smith’s header in the 95th minute proved nothing more than a consolation. Shortly after Isaac Price had given the visitors a first-half lead, West Brom’s travelling contingent could be heard cheekily chanting: “Deadpool, give us a wave, Deadpool, Deadpool give us a wave!”
While another narrow defeat is hardly cause for concern to a side which was operating outside the English Football League two years ago, the sight of Josh Windass dropping to the ground clutching his hamstring could be a real problem for Reynolds and co.
The summer recruit called to be substituted after just 30 minutes. “When a player pulls up like that, it’s not good,” Phil Parkinson grimly reflected post-game. The former Sheffield Wednesday forward has an impressive record in England’s second tier and directly contributed to 18 Championship goals last season alone (13 scored, five created).
In the likely absence of the 31-year-old, Wrexham may turn to the club’s most expensive player of all time, Nathan Broadhead. The 27-year-old Wales international joined from Ipswich Town earlier this week for a fee which could reach £10 million ($13.6 million), four times the club’s previous transfer record.