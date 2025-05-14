Kylian Mbappe Smashes 71-Year Real Madrid, La Liga Record With 40th Goal
Kylian Mbappé's debut season at Real Madrid is one for the history books.
Mbappé arrived at Real Madrid last summer with the highest of expectations and the Frenchman has lived up to each and every one. Despite Los Blancos' underwhelming season, Mbappé has shined across all competitions and made club history while doing so.
The 26-year-old buried his 28th league goal of the season in Real Madrid's 2–1 victory over Mallorca, breaking a 71-year club record in the process. Mbappé has now scored the most La Liga goals by a Real Madrid player in their debut campaign. Alfredo Di Stéfano previously held the record with 27.
Di Stéfano accomplished the feat back in Real Madrid's 1953–54 campaign. No other player in club history, including Los Blancos' all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, ever broke his record until Mbappé.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The individual accomplishment is just one of many for Mbappé this season. The superstar forward just recently broke Real Madrid's debut goalscoring record in the team's 4–3 defeat to Barcelona in the final El Clásico of the season. On the day, his hat trick was not enough to salvage a result for Los Blancos, but it was enough to hit the 39-goal mark, surpassing Iván Zamorano's 37.
Just three days later, Mbappé is already up to 40 goals. With two games remaining in the season, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, the Frenchman has the opportunity to equal and surpass his best ever goalscoring season total (44) from last season.
Mbappé also is the frontrunner to take home the Pichichi Trophy. The France captain is now three goals clear of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in second place.