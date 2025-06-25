Six Lyon Stars Europe’s Elite Should Sign After Relegation: Chelsea, Liverpool Target Among Top Options
After months of well-known financial issues, Lyon were forcibly relegated to Ligue 2 earlier this week after failing to address issues highlighted by French football officials as far back as November.
While Lyon can, and will, appeal the ruling, there is obviously a huge wave of uncertainty surrounding their players, many of whom are valuable assets capable of raising much-needed funds for a club clearly in need. We have already seen Rayan Cherki take his talents to Manchester City, but he could be just the first of many.
Here are six Lyon players clubs across Europe should be chasing after their relegation.
Malick Fofana
Perhaps the most valuable asset available to Lyon is winger Malick Fofana. The 20-year-old has long been touted as a future star and began living up to that potential last season, catching the eye of both Chelsea and Liverpool, among others.
The Belgium international, a left-sided forward comfortable with both feet, is a real one-on-one specialist who thrives on using his dribbling and creativity to beat defenders. Fofana boasts a natural flair that would make him a threat at any level, while he has also shown enough signs that his end product can reach a high standard.
Before Lyon’s relegation, they were thought to be demanding a fee of around €50 million (£42.6 million, $57.8 million).
Georges Mikautadze
Signing a new striker is all the rage this summer. Europe’s elite are chasing new goalscorers, with Arsenal and Manchester United just two of many sides tipped to spend huge sums to bolster their attacks. There are far more glamorous names than Georges Mikautadze, but when it comes to value for money, the Georgian star could easily top the pile.
A breakout star of Euro 2024, Mikautadze made the jump up from Ligue 2 to Ligue 1 with Lyon last summer, but he found minutes hard to come by behind top scorer Alexandre Lacazette. He did, however, post numbers comparable to the former Arsenal star. Mikautadze started just 13 Ligue 1 games but still ended the season with 11 goals and six assists, while he also contributed to nine Europa League goals in 11 outings.
Standing at 5’9, Mikautadze is hardly a dominant physical presence but he makes up for it with his technical ability. A precise passer, progressive dribbler and accurate finisher, he boasts a lot of the attributes which scouts across the globe are trying to find.
Ernest Nuamah
21-year-old Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah also joined Lyon last summer, taking the next step in his career in a deal worth €28.5 million ($33.1 million) after a solid loan spell. Fulham nearly signed him later in the same transfer window but ultimately saw a deal collapse due to Nuamah’s desire to remain with Lyon. Whether the tricky winger’s attachment to the club remains so strong is up for debate.
Like Fofana, Nuamah is a direct, dangerous winger who perhaps needs more refining before he can be viewed as an elite option, but the potential is clear to see and a cut-price deal may prove too enticing to pass up on this summer.
One complication here is Nuamah’s current fitness. He ruptured his ACL in April and is facing an extended spell on the sidelines, meaning any buyer would obviously be taking an enormous risk. Perhaps his price tag will reflect that.
Lucas Perri
One of several players to move between Textor’s clubs, goalkeeper Lucas Perri joined from Botafogo in January 2024 to little fanfare. Having just turned 26 years old, Perri was hardly an exciting wonderkid like many others signed in recent windows, and he was initially kept as a backup goalkeeper.
Perri was upgraded to Lyon’s starting custodian for the 2024–25 season and never looked back. The towering Brazilian earned a reputation as one of Ligue 1’s meanest shot-stoppers—his 10 clean sheets behind only Lucas Chevalier’s 11 in the standings.
Lyon did not spend big on Perri and may, therefore, be open to selling for a similarly low fee. Clubs looking for a reliable goalkeeper could do a lot worse than the Brazil international.
Alejandro Gomes Rodríguez
Taking a dip into Lyon’s academy, few players have generated the same intrigue as 17-year-old forward Alejandro Gomes Rodríguez. Born in Venezuela but raised in England, the versatile youngster flashed his potential with Southampton and was quickly identified as one of the finest strikers in his age group.
A switch to Lyon in 2024 saw him make the bench in the Europa League against Manchester United this past season, before his senior debut came towards the end of the campaign. Gomes Rodríguez has been prolific at youth level for both club and country, racking up the goals for England’s youth sides despite also being eligible for Venezuela, France and Portugal.
Premier League clubs are always on the lookout for homegrown youngsters and should not hesitate to test Lyon’s resolve over Gomes Rodríguez, who may favour a season in Ligue 2 to continue his development.
Thiago Almada
When discussing Thiago Almada, we must first acknowledge that he isn’t technically a Lyon player. The Argentina international spent the second half of last season on loan from Botafogo, also owned by John Textor, in a deal which Lyon are known to be keen to turn permanent. Obviously, that is unlikely to happen at this point, and Botafogo may now be forced to cash in as Almada is reported to be keen to remain in Europe.
The 24-year-old has already enjoyed a storied career. Billed as a future star since his emergence with Vélez Sarsfield, Almada then impressed with Atlanta United before a switch to Botafogo which, by all accounts, was made to facilitate a further move to Europe. During his six months in France, the World Cup winner grabbed five assists and a goal in 16 games.
The added layer of complication with this deal may well be enough to scare clubs away, but Almada, a diminutive playmaker with a keen eye for goal, is worth the effort.