Six Players ‘Could Leave’ as Man City Aim to Cut Squad
Manchester City are eager to trim their squad during this summer’s transfer window and six players have been named as potential departees.
The Cityzens endured an underwhelming 2024–25 season and have already been busy in the transfer market as they aim to rediscover their best form. Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli were all signed in June.
However, Pep Guardiola famously likes to work with a tight-knit squad and the Man City boss has already demanded that the club sell players before the 2025–26 campaign commences.
Speaking in April, the Spaniard said: “I said to the club I don’t want [a big squad]. I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay.”
The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have already departed the Etihad Stadium but The Athletic have now reported that they could be followed out of the exit door by six of their former teammates—even those who have expressed a desire to stay.
İlkay Gündoğan, Mateo Kovačić and John Stones are named as senior figures who could yet leave this summer, while youngsters Nico O’Reilly, Oscar Bobb and Claudio Echeverri have also been touted for potential exits.
Gündoğan is tipped to leave City despite only re-joining the club last year, with Galatasaray his most likely destination. Kovačić was readily used last season but is also considered a sellable asset, while Stones’s recent injury record means he would no longer be a significant loss.
Echeverri and O’Reilly appear unlikely to be sold permanently but could well benefit from a loan spell at a top-flight European club, although The Athletic admits Bobb is “very unlikely to be leaving” this summer.
Not mentioned among the six is Jack Grealish, who already appeared destined to leave the Etihad.Having been omitted from Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup squad, he is almost certain to be sold.
James McAtee is another who could depart as City aim to bring in funds—there is interest in the Englishman from Eintracht Frankfurt and Nottingham Forest—while Kalvin Phillips and Máximo Perrone seemingly have no future at the club either.