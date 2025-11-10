Arne Slot Delivers Scathing Premier League Title Verdict After Latest Liverpool Loss
Five defeats in Liverpool’s last six Premier League matches have left Arne Slot completely uninterested in entertaining any talk regarding the title race.
Pep Guardiola’s Man City emphatically destroyed Liverpool 3–0 to further sink the struggling Reds. The result saw Liverpool fall to eighth in the Premier League standings, and Slot gave a brutally honest assessment of his side’s reality following the defeat.
“The last thing I should speak about now is the title race,” Slot said. “We should first focus on getting results—result after result after result—before we can even think about that and the reality is that we are eighth now.
“The last thing we should focus on is the title race, which is something we could do last season but also not the previous two seasons before. But we need to improve and that’s obvious.”
Slot: Man City Were Better in Every Aspect of Football
After a statement victory vs. Real Madrid last time out, Liverpool were outclassed by City, a sentiment shared by the Reds’ boss.
“They were, in every aspect of football, better [than us in] the first half,” Slot admitted.
“I would like to emphasise the fact that being 2–0 down at halftime was a fair reflection of how the game went. Of course, everyone is disappointed.”
The defeat against City was Liverpool’s fifth in the league this term, already eclipsing the total tally they suffered during the entirety of their Premier League title-winning campaign in Slot’s debut campaign on the touchline.
Through 11 league games, Liverpool have collected 18 points, 10 fewer than what they had at this point last season when they had a five-point lead atop the standings.
Although there’s still a long way to go until season’s end, vast improvement is necessary from Slot’s Reds, or else their Premier League title defense could be all but over by the time the calendar turns to 2026.