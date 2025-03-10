SI

Soccer Merchandise Revenue Ranking: Real Madrid, Barcelona and More

Only one European soccer team made close to €200 million in merchandising revenue last season.

Amanda Langell

Only six teams made over €100 million in merchandising revenue last season. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The biggest teams across Europe made a staggering amount of money last season from merchandise alone.

Less than a year after the conclusion of the 2023–24 season, UEFA released its annual European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report that breaks down the finances of top Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga clubs. Along with total revenue earned, the report details the teams' wages, commercial revenue and merchandising revenue.

Unsurprisingly, the teams with the biggest fanbases raked in the most money from merchandise and jersey sales. In fact, six European clubs made over €100 million in merchandising revenue last season.

Check out the top 20 most profitable European teams in terms of merchandise and jersey revenue, per UEFA.

Rank

Team

League

Merchandise Revenue

1

Real Madrid

La Liga

€196 million

2

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

€171 million

3

Barcelona

La Liga

€171 million

4

Liverpool

Premier League

€146 million

5

Manchester United

Premier League

€146 million

6

Arsenal

Premier League

€120 million

7

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

€96 million

8

Chelsea

Premier League

€95 million

9

Galatasaray

Süper Lig

€85 million

10

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1

€81 million

11

Manchester City

Premier League

€76 million

12

Juventus

Serie A

€74 million

13

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

€72 million

14

Fenerbahçe

Süper Lig

€69 million

15

AC Milan

Serie A

€59 million

16

Inter Milan

Serie A

€46 million

17

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

€35 million

18

Beşiktaş

Süper Lig

€34 million

19

Ajax

Eredivisie

€33 million

20

Roma

Serie A

€27 million

Real Madrid top the list with €196 million made from merchandise alone last year. As the biggest club in the world, the number comes as no surprise, especially during a season in which Los Blancos won La Liga and the Champions League.

Rivals Barcelona are close behind, along with Bayern Munich. The two European giants brought in€171 million in merchandising revenue throughout the course of the 2023–24 season.

Then come five Premier League teams, including the league-leaders Liverpool. The Reds, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all brought in more merchandise revenue than the defending English champions; Manchester City did not even crack the top 10.

Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain round out the top 10. In fact, PSG are the only Ligue 1 team in the top 20; Süper Lig has more representation. Serie A, meanwhile, has four teams on the list, led by Juventus who made just €2 million less than Manchester City.

