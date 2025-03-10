Soccer Merchandise Revenue Ranking: Real Madrid, Barcelona and More
The biggest teams across Europe made a staggering amount of money last season from merchandise alone.
Less than a year after the conclusion of the 2023–24 season, UEFA released its annual European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report that breaks down the finances of top Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga clubs. Along with total revenue earned, the report details the teams' wages, commercial revenue and merchandising revenue.
Unsurprisingly, the teams with the biggest fanbases raked in the most money from merchandise and jersey sales. In fact, six European clubs made over €100 million in merchandising revenue last season.
Check out the top 20 most profitable European teams in terms of merchandise and jersey revenue, per UEFA.
Rank
Team
League
Merchandise Revenue
1
Real Madrid
La Liga
€196 million
2
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
€171 million
3
Barcelona
La Liga
€171 million
4
Liverpool
Premier League
€146 million
5
Manchester United
Premier League
€146 million
6
Arsenal
Premier League
€120 million
7
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
€96 million
8
Chelsea
Premier League
€95 million
9
Galatasaray
Süper Lig
€85 million
10
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
€81 million
11
Manchester City
Premier League
€76 million
12
Juventus
Serie A
€74 million
13
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
€72 million
14
Fenerbahçe
Süper Lig
€69 million
15
AC Milan
Serie A
€59 million
16
Inter Milan
Serie A
€46 million
17
Celtic
Scottish Premiership
€35 million
18
Beşiktaş
Süper Lig
€34 million
19
Ajax
Eredivisie
€33 million
20
Roma
Serie A
€27 million
Real Madrid top the list with €196 million made from merchandise alone last year. As the biggest club in the world, the number comes as no surprise, especially during a season in which Los Blancos won La Liga and the Champions League.
Rivals Barcelona are close behind, along with Bayern Munich. The two European giants brought in€171 million in merchandising revenue throughout the course of the 2023–24 season.
Then come five Premier League teams, including the league-leaders Liverpool. The Reds, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all brought in more merchandise revenue than the defending English champions; Manchester City did not even crack the top 10.
Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain round out the top 10. In fact, PSG are the only Ligue 1 team in the top 20; Süper Lig has more representation. Serie A, meanwhile, has four teams on the list, led by Juventus who made just €2 million less than Manchester City.