Southampton vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal travel to bottom-of-the-table Southampton on the final day of the 2024–25 Premier League seaosn.

James Cormack

Southampton host Arsenal before they drop back down to the Championship.
Arsenal conclude their 2024–25 season away at Southampton on Sunday afternoon, bringing a disappointing domestic campaign to a close.

The Gunners impressed in Europe but ultimately fell short of the Champions League final, and Mikel Arteta’s prioritisation of continental glory meant they struggled to compete with Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

However, a 1–0 win over Newcastle United secured their spot in Europe’s premier club competition for next season, and a third consecutive second-place finish beckons for Arteta’s men. They’ll be hoping to enjoy themselves this weekend as they face one of the all-time bad Premier League teams.

Southampton have squirmed their way beyond Derby County’s 11-point haul from 2007–08, but have amassed a sorry 12 points through 37 games. It’s been a torrid season with their relegation confirmed in April, and supporters have long been looking forward to their second-tier return.

What Time Does Southampton vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

  • Location: Southampton, England
  • Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, 25 May
  • Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
  • Referee: Darren Bond
  • VAR: Graham Scott

Southampton vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Southampton: 1 win
  • Arsenal: 2 wins
  • Draws: 2
  • Last meeting: Arsenal 3–1 Southampton (October 5, 2024) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Southampton

Arsenal

Everton 2–0 Southampton - 18/05/25

Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25

Southampton 0–0 Man City - 10/05/25

Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25

Leicester 2–0 Southampton - 03/05/25

PSG 2–1 Arsenal - 07/05/25

Southampton 1–2 Crystal Palace - 26/04/25

Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth - 03/05/25

West Ham 1–1 Southampton - 19/04/25

Arsenal 0–1 PSG - 29/04/25

How to Watch Southampton vs. Arsenal on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock, Syfy

United Kingdom

Not televised - radio coverage via BBC Radio Solent and talkSPORT

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico

Southampton Team News

Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Interim manager Simon Rusk confirmed that defensive mainstay Taylor Harwood-Bellis will miss Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, while Jan Bednarek is continuing to nurse a knee issue.

Albert Grønbæk also remains out of action with an Achilles injury, and the Saints could also be without Kyle Walker-Peters due to what Rusk described as a "nasty" illness. The full-back, who’s out of contract in the summer, may have already played his last game for the club.

Ryan Fraser has barely featured during the run-in, and Charlie Taylor has also been suffering with a hip injury.

Southampton Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Southampton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Ramsdale; Wood, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Downes, Welington; Dibling, Fernandes; Sulemana.

Arsenal Team News

Jorginho
Jorginho will make his final appearance for Arsenal on Sunday. / IMAGO/NurSport

William Saliba misses out for the visitors due to a hamstring injury, while Jurrien Timber underwent minor ankle surgery which will keep him out until the summer.

There could be a reshuffle in more advanced areas, with Ethan Nwaneri in contention for a return to Arteta’s starting XI and Kai Havertz back in action. Jorginho may also be recalled on what’s poised to be his final outing for the club.

Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined in defence, and the Gunners are also without Gabriel Jesus up top.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Southampton (4-3-3): Raya; White, Kiwior, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Rice, Nwaneri; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Southampton vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

This has the makings of a procession for the visitors, who have had their issues in the final third this season but are set to make the most of the relaxed occasion.

Southampton frustrated Man City on home soil a couple of weeks ago, but are without a couple of key defensive personnel here. They’ll be happy to get through Sunday’s game and look towards 2025–26 with Will Still potentially at the helm.

Prediction: Southampton 0–4 Arsenal

