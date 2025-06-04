Spain vs. France: Nations League Semifinal Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Two UEFA Nations League winners meet in Stuttgart on Thursday night, as France and Spain clash in a bid to reach this year’s final.
European champions Spain, who beat France 2–1 on their way to Euro 2024 glory last summer, are the current Nations League holders after they edged past Croatia on penalties in the final two years ago. In 2021, La Roja were beaten 2–1 by Les Bleus in the final.
Both teams required spot-kicks to advance into the final four this time around. While France fought back from a 2–0 first leg deficit to progress, Spain escaped a thrilling quarterfinal tie with the Netherlands.
Their two draws with the Dutch saw them extend their unbeaten run to 18 games. Luis de la Fuente’s side haven’t tasted defeat since March 2024 and they’re now the number two ranked side in the world. France, despite plenty of blemishes last year, rank third.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Thursday’s Nations League semifinal.
What Time Does Spain vs. France Kick-Off?
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Stadium: MHPArena
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
- VAR: Jarred Gillett (AUS)
Spain vs. France Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Spain: 3 wins
- France: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Spain 2–1 France (July 9, 2024) – Euro 2024
Current Form (All Competitions)
Spain
France
Spain 3–3 (5–4p) Netherlands – 23/03/25
France 2–0 (5–4p) Croatia – 23/03/25
Netherlands 2–2 Spain – 20/03/25
Croatia 2–0 France – 20/03/25
Spain 3–2 Switzerland – 18/11/25
Italy 1–3 France – 17/11/25
Denmark 1–2 Spain – 15/11/24
France 0–0 Israel – 14/11/25
Spain 3–0 Serbia – 15/10/24
Belgium 1–2 France – 14/10/25
How to Watch Spain vs. France on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Fox Sports
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Spain Team News
Spain are without a couple of their core members from the Euros-winning squad of 2024, with the likes of Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Aymeric Laporte absent for their upcoming fixtures.
Rodri returned from a torn ACL before the season’s conclusion but has been offered respite by De la Fuente ahead of the Club World Cup. Carvajal is still recovering from his long-term knee injury.
With Laporte out, Spain could use a pair of teenagers at centre-back in Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí. However, Robin Le Normand is also an option.
Pedri is set to partner Champions League winner Fabian Ruíz in midfield, while Lamine Yamal will be stationed out on the right. Óscar Mingueza could earn his fourth cap at right-back.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. France
Spain predicted lineup vs France (4-2-3-1): Simón; Mingueza, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruíz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.
France Team News
Deschamps hasn’t been able to pick several of his favourites in defence through injury. William Saliba and Jules Kounde sustained hamstring injuries at the end of the 2024–25 season, while Dayot Upamecano has been out of action for the past two months due to a knee issue.
Eduardo Camavinga is also absent from the France squad.
Seven members of Deschamps’s squad were involved in Saturday’s Champions League final, and the manager may offer the likes of Désiré Doué and Ousmané Dembélé respite in Stuttgart. Marcus Thuram is also unlikely to start, but Lucas Hernandez, who played just 12 minutes in Munich, could get the nod at centre-back.
France Predicted Lineup vs. Spain
France predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-3-3): Maignan; Gusto, Konaté, Hernandez, Digne; Tchouaméni, Koné, Rabiot; Olise, Mbappé, Kolo Muani.
Spain vs. France Score Prediction
A pair of European heavyweights collide in Stuttgart, and there’s potential for Thursday’s semifinal to be a belter.
Both squads are hindered by injuries, and Deschamps looks set to offer rests to those who starred in Munich at the weekend. While the French team have manifested flaws over the past 18 months and many are wondering why Deschamps is still in the job, their capacity to turn it on on the big stage is undeniable.
They required a quarterfinal comeback to reach the final four and will fancy their chances of ending Spain’s lengthy unbeaten run here. The European champions arguably have the world’s best player in their ranks and are spellbindingly good in unison, but they could be on the wrong end of a shootout on Thursday.