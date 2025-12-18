Sporting Director Backs Surprise Move for Vinicius Junior
Flamengo sporting director José Boto believes Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will “want to come back” to his boyhood club.
After a year of negotiations, Vinicius Jr has yet to ink a contract extension with Los Blancos. The Brazil international, whose current deal expires in June 2027, is thought to be asking for a record €30 million ($34.6 million) salary per season, causing talks between the two parties to make little headway.
Previous tensions between Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr did not help matters; the superstar forward even reportedly halted all negotiations in November due to his strained relationship with the new boss.
The lack of progress on a new deal has called into question the future of Real Madrid’s No. 7. Saudi Pro League clubs are circling around the 25-year-old, but Flamengo, where Vinicius Jr got his start, are also throwing their hat in the ring.
“People who pass through Flamengo have a love and a passion forever,” Boto told AS. “There will be a time when he wants to come back. That’s for sure.”
Vinicius Jr made 69 appearances for Flamego, scoring 14 goals along the way, before he signed with Real Madrid in 2017 at age 16. Once he celebrated his 18th birthday, the Brazilian left his native country for the Spanish capital.
Vinicius Jr’s Inconsistent Form Could Derail Contract Demands
Vinicius Jr’s 13-game goal drought is doing him no favors when it comes to his staggering salary demands. The 25-year-old last found the back of the net in the club’s 3–1 victory over Villarreal back on Oct. 4.
In fact, Vinicius Jr has only managed three assists since that night at the Bernabéu, and two came against Olympiacos in the Champions League. The winger has yet to master sharing the pitch with Kylian Mbappé.
The Frenchman has scored 28 goals this season compared to Vinicius Jr’s five. What was once his attack has undoubtedly become Mbappé’s.
Still, the ex-Flamengo standout has made it clear time and time again his loyalty and his future lies with Real Madrid. The two parties now just need to make it official, and a return to Vinicius Jr’s top form would only help push matters forward.