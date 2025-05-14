Sports Illustrated FC Has Arrived
Sports Illustrated has launched its dedicated global soccer brand, Sports Illustrated FC.
Sports Illustrated FC is an evolution of SI Soccer, bringing Sports Illustrated's high-quality, in-depth and compelling storytelling to a global written, social and video audience.
The move represents a strategic expansion, putting men's and women's global soccer at the heart of an iconic publication that has been a leading voice in the world of sports since its foundation in 1954.
By leveraging the football expertise, digital influence and global audience of Minute Media, Sports Illustrated FC offers a potent combination of legacy and authority no other purely online outlet can match.
Sports Illustrated FC is dedicated to telling the soccer stories that matter on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond. The coverage stretches from the energy of MLS and NWSL and the passion of Latin American football to the traditions of Europe's top leagues and the global moments that transcend borders.
It goes beyond the Premier League to highlight the people and movements shaping the sport across North and South America, Europe, Africa and every corner of the football world. Both club and international soccer. From breakout stars and viral moments to deep cultural shifts, this isn't just another highlights feed—it's a true home for fans who want to feel closer to the global game, wherever and however it's played.
US men's national team star Christian Pulisic, reigning Ballon d'Or holder Rodri, World Cup winner Paulo Dybala, as well as Liverpool and Colombia star Luis Diaz have sat down for extensive, exclusive interviews. Yet, focus doesn't stop at big names.
Coverage extends beyond the white lines of the pitch, infiltrating popular culture, social issues and global football conversations.
The width and breadth of this global operation allows for a widespread range of content. Long-form written features, sit-down video interviews and probing analysis are also balanced by an extensive social footprint, delivering studio and on-the-ground coverage.