Steven Gerrard Gives ‘Brutal’ Verdict on Liverpool Job, Replacing Arne Slot
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted he would not hesitate to accept the opportunity to return to Anfield, but insisted he has no desire to replace Arne Slot as manager at this point.
Slot is facing immense pressure at Liverpool after failing to build on last season’s Premier League title triumph. A world-record transfer spend to recruit the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz has not yielded the expected results and a public spat with star forward Mohamed Salah prompted further speculation that Slot’s job is at risk.
Amid the uncertainty were calls for Liverpool to replace Slot with club legend Gerrard, who remains out of work since his January departure from Al Ettifaq. The iconic former midfielder was backed to hold the team to higher standards through his lifelong attachment to the club, for which he sits third for all-time appearances and sixth on the scoring charts.
Speaking to TNT Sports’ Ally’s Social Club, Gerrard was happy to admit that his dream is to manage Liverpool one day, but he is in no rush to accomplish that goal.
“I’ll be brutally, brutally honest with you,” began Gerrard, who former manager Jürgen Klopp backed to lead Liverpool one day in the future.. “I’d help Liverpool in any department at any minute of every day. I’d help them with anything.
“I don’t want the Liverpool manager to lose his job. I want Arne Slot to fix this and turn it round and make Liverpool great. I was bouncing all over the city four months ago, five months ago, when Liverpool won the league.
“I’m a Liverpool fan, I want the best for Liverpool, but if Liverpool need me in any department at any time, I’ll be there for them.”
ANALYSIS: Is Slot Still Under Pressure?
The spotlight will always be intense on managers at such a high level. Slot will never fully escape scrutiny but he has undoubtedly eased the pressure on his shoulders in recent weeks.
While on-field performances continue to be mixed, Liverpool have noticeably improved since Slot shifted to a narrow formation. That tactical tweak may have inadvertently added to the pressure through its impact on Salah, but the pair appear to have navigated the worst of their issues.
As it stands, it would come as an enormous shock to see Slot lose his job. Liverpool remain supportive of the Dutchman, who has plenty of credit in the bank after last season’s surprise title victory.
Even now, while the narrative may be verging on doom-and-gloom, Liverpool are still well in the race for Champions League qualification and are now unbeaten in six games across all competitions. Slot has steadied the ship and will hope to have overcome the biggest test of his managerial career.
The injury to record signing Isak has, however, given Slot an entirely different problem to address, but all the signs suggest he will get plenty of time to figure things out.