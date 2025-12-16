Luis Suarez Makes Major Inter Miami, Retirement Decision—Report
Luis Suárez is reportedly in the final stages of signing a one-year extension with Inter Miami, a deal that would be his last with the Herons.
Question marks surrounded the striker’s future in a pink shirt following the 2025 season. Suárez only played 22 minutes in Inter Miami’s final three MLS Cup playoff games, losing his place up top to 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti.
In fact, the Uruguayan was an unused substitute in the Herons’ MLS Cup triumph over the Vancouver Whitecaps. With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, Suárez faced a tough decision: Should he follow Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba into retirement, transfer or resign with Inter Miami?
Miami Herald report the Barcelona legend chose the latter. Suárez and the reigning MLS Cup champions are finalizing a deal to bring the forward back to south Florida for one final season in 2026.
The 38-year-old is set to feature in the club’s title defense, as well as the opening of its new home, Miami Freedom Park.
Inter Miami Undergoing Massive Changes Ahead of 2026 Season
The reported return of Suárez gives Mascherano the security of having one of the sport’s best ever goalscorers still in his team. In MLS alone, the No. 9 has found the back of the net 42 times in 87 appearances since he made the move to the United States in Dec. 2023.
The deal also keeps one of the Herons’ biggest leaders in the dressing room, a necessity after losing Busquets and Alba. The presence and experience of Suárez, alongside Lionel Messi, offers stability to an otherwise changing squad.
It cannot be overstated just how much Inter Miami will miss the calmness, composure and versatility of Busquets and Alba. New signing Sergio Reguilón will hope to seamlessly fill the void left on the left flank, but the 29-year-old has near-impossible shoes to fill.
The Herons will also welcome a big name to fill their one remaining Designated Player spot ahead of the 2026 season. The club was previously linked with Neymar, but Robert Lewandowski is another dream target for the new kings of MLS.