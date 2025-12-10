SI

Wrexham’s Historic Unbeaten Streak Crashes Down in Poor Defeat

Travelling fans were left dismayed by the Red Dragons’ effort in East Yorkshire.

Amanda Langell

Phil Parkinson’s men fell flat in their first league defeat since October.
Phil Parkinson’s men fell flat in their first league defeat since October. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham got nothing going on Wednesday night at the MKM Stadium, suffering a poor 2–0 defeat to Hull City to snap their nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

The Red Dragons came into the fixture just three points off the playoff places in their grand return to England’s second tier. Yet Phil Parkinson’s men played like they were closer to relegation under the lights in East Yorkshire.

Hull City winger Kyle Joseph found the back of the net inside of 10 minutes, leaving the travelling fans with their heads in their hands. The visitors failed to muster a response and had just one shot to their name once the half-time whistle sounded.

Despite the poor first half performance, Wrexham had a glorious chance to get back in the game through a spot kick just before the hour-mark. Except Kieffer Moore saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

Less than 10 minutes later, Oli McBurnie snagged a second for Hull City, effectively handing the Red Dragons their first league defeat since October.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship After 20 Games

Wrexham
Wrexham are mid-table through 20 games in the Championship. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Place

Team

Points

Game Played

1

Coventry

44

20

2

Middlesbrough

39

20

3

Millwall

35

20

4

Ipswich Town

34

20

5

Preston

32

20

6

Hull City

31

20

7

QPR

31

20

8

Stoke City

30

20

9

Southampton

30

20

10

Bristol City

30

20

11

Birmingham City

28

20

12

Watford

28

20

13

Leicester City

28

20

14

Wrexham

27

20

15

Derby County

27

20

16

West Brom

25

20

17

Sheffield Utd

23

20

18

Swansea City

23

20

19

Charlton

23

19

20

Blackburn Rovers

22

19

21

Oxford Utd

19

20

22

Portsmouth

17

20

23

Norwich City

14

20

24

Sheffield Wednesday

-9

19

Wednesday night’s defeat now puts Wrexham 14th in the Championship standings through 20 games. The Red Dragons have collected 27 of a possible 60 points in 2025–26.

Although Parkinson’s men enjoyed a lengthy unbeaten run, many of their recent results were draws, stifling any major moves up the table for the oldest club in Wales. Coupled with their defeat against Hull City, Wrexham are winless in their last three matches.

The poor performance comes just days after the Welsh outfit welcomed Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) as new minority stakeholders. The deal is part of the club’s long-term goal of one day playing in the Premier League.

If the Red Dragons want to make that dream into a reality this season, they must get back to winning ways as quickly as possible. Their next test comes at the STōK Cae Ras against Watford on Saturday, Dec. 13.

AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

