Wrexham’s Historic Unbeaten Streak Crashes Down in Poor Defeat
Wrexham got nothing going on Wednesday night at the MKM Stadium, suffering a poor 2–0 defeat to Hull City to snap their nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship.
The Red Dragons came into the fixture just three points off the playoff places in their grand return to England’s second tier. Yet Phil Parkinson’s men played like they were closer to relegation under the lights in East Yorkshire.
Hull City winger Kyle Joseph found the back of the net inside of 10 minutes, leaving the travelling fans with their heads in their hands. The visitors failed to muster a response and had just one shot to their name once the half-time whistle sounded.
Despite the poor first half performance, Wrexham had a glorious chance to get back in the game through a spot kick just before the hour-mark. Except Kieffer Moore saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.
Less than 10 minutes later, Oli McBurnie snagged a second for Hull City, effectively handing the Red Dragons their first league defeat since October.
Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship After 20 Games
Place
Team
Points
Game Played
1
Coventry
44
20
2
Middlesbrough
39
20
3
Millwall
35
20
4
Ipswich Town
34
20
5
Preston
32
20
6
Hull City
31
20
7
QPR
31
20
8
Stoke City
30
20
9
Southampton
30
20
10
Bristol City
30
20
11
Birmingham City
28
20
12
Watford
28
20
13
Leicester City
28
20
14
Wrexham
27
20
15
Derby County
27
20
16
West Brom
25
20
17
Sheffield Utd
23
20
18
Swansea City
23
20
19
Charlton
23
19
20
Blackburn Rovers
22
19
21
Oxford Utd
19
20
22
Portsmouth
17
20
23
Norwich City
14
20
24
Sheffield Wednesday
-9
19
Wednesday night’s defeat now puts Wrexham 14th in the Championship standings through 20 games. The Red Dragons have collected 27 of a possible 60 points in 2025–26.
Although Parkinson’s men enjoyed a lengthy unbeaten run, many of their recent results were draws, stifling any major moves up the table for the oldest club in Wales. Coupled with their defeat against Hull City, Wrexham are winless in their last three matches.
The poor performance comes just days after the Welsh outfit welcomed Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) as new minority stakeholders. The deal is part of the club’s long-term goal of one day playing in the Premier League.
If the Red Dragons want to make that dream into a reality this season, they must get back to winning ways as quickly as possible. Their next test comes at the STōK Cae Ras against Watford on Saturday, Dec. 13.