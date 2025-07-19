Man Utd ‘Consider Swap Deal’ for Premier League Star
Manchester United have considered approaching Aston Villa with a swap deal for goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, it has emerged.
Manager Ruben Amorim is keen to sign a new goalkeeper, not least because of André Onana’s recent injury, but has accepted United’s need to focus on other areas of the squad first.
Matheus Cunha was quickly signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers and a deal has finally been struck to bring Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford, with United now assessing their financial situation before pursuing other signings.
In a bid to save money, Fabrizio Romano notes United have discussed the idea of trying to sign Martínez in a straight swap with Villa. Just which players the Red Devils would offer in exchange is unclear.
At this point, United have not made contact with Villa and have not yet decided to pursue Martínez, but club officials are well aware that the Argentina international is very interested in making the move to Manchester this summer.
United will continue to evaluate their options, with much likely to depend on how much money they can raise through player sales.
A deal has been struck to send Marcus Rashford to Barcelona on loan. United had wanted a permanent sale but will at least be able to rid themselves of Rashford’s club-high wages. The deal also includes an option to make the move permanent.
Jadon Sancho is in talks with Juventus, while Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are among the players available for transfer.