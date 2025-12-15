Surprise USMNT Star ‘Emerges’ As Man Utd Transfer Target
Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on U.S. men’s national team star Tyler Adams as a potential cost-effective midfield reinforcement to sign in January.
After splashing cash to bring in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško over the summer, the Red Devils were left with an obvious deficiency in the middle of the park, one the club is intent on rectifying once the winter transfer window opens.
While Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton remain atop Man Utd’s wishlist, Fabrizio Romano reports Adams has emerged as a new candidate to potentially serve as Casemiro’s eventual successor. The 20-time English champions view the Bournemouth standout as one of the more realistic, cheaper options on the market.
Adams is thought to come with a manageable £40 million ($53.5 million) price tag, but the fee might not matter in the end; the Cherries reportedly “insist” on keeping the USMNT midfielder, who they view as a very “important” player.
Given the likelihood of Antoine Semenyo leaving the club, losing Adams as well would put Bournemouth in a very vulnerable position. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are expected to part ways with wantaway midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this winter.
Adams: Playing at Man Utd Is a ‘Special’ Occasion
Ruben Amorim and Man Utd will get a close look at Adams on Monday evening when Bournemouth make the trip to Old Trafford. For the 26-year-old, playing at the Theatre of Dreams comes with an additional pressure and excitement.
“It’s just a special occasion,” Adams said on the Men in Blazers podcast. “This is what you grow up watching, whether you’re a fan or not. A fan of Manchester United walking into Old Trafford will change your perspective on everything.
“I played against Manchester United at Old Trafford during COVID[-19] with RB Leipzig. That was the first time I walked into Old Trafford and I was like, my dream is really to play in the Premier League because this is what it’s about right here.
“... Now being able to go back and play there multiple times and have good results, especially makes it a little bit better. So yeah, I always get excited to play against United.”
Adams, who won November’s Premier League Goal of the Month for his sensational 47-yard strike against Sunderland, will hope to impress his potential suitors with another vintage all-around performance as the Cherries’ engine room operator.