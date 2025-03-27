Taylor Swift Favorite to Appear on Barcelona Jersey for Real Madrid El Clasico
Taylor Swift could be the musical artist to feature on Barcelona's shirt for the biggest El Clásico in recent years, according to RAC1.
Swift is reportedly the "first choice" to be the next artist to appear on Barcelona's iconic shirt when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday, May 11. Although no final deal has been signed just yet, the club is eyeing the 14-time Grammy winner to collaborate with Barcelona and their sponsors, Spotify. Swift was previously named Spotify's Global Top Artist for 2024.
Barcelona and Spotify are also considering a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott.
In the past, Barcelona have partnered with the likes of Drake, Coldplay and the Rolling Stones. The jerseys are specially designed with an homage to the selected artist. Hansi Flick's men most recently wore a Coldplay-inspired shirt that featured the band's Moon Music logo when they defeated Real Madrid 0–4 in the first El Clásico of the season.
It remains to be seen whether Swift will be the next icon to get a spot on Barcelona's jersey. The songwriter was in Spain last May to perform her critically acclaimed The Eras Tour at the Santiago Bernabéu. Swift played two shows to over 130,000 fans in the Spanish capital.
No matter who gets the spot on Barcelona's shirt, the upcoming El Clásico will be a must-see match for soccer fans across the globe. Barcelona and Real Madrid remain level atop the La Liga standings and the epic showdown could decide which team ultimately walks away with the Spanish crown this season.
Under Flick, Barcelona have had Real Madrid's number. Not only did the Catalans score four goals against the defending Spanish and European champions at the Santiago Bernabéu back in October, but they also defeated Real Madrid 2–5 in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Real Madrid will be out for revenge while Barcelona will hope to continue their string of dominant performances against their biggest rivals.