The 20 Greatest Champions League Goals of All Time
The biggest club competition on the planet has been the stage for some of the greatest goals in soccer history.
From incredible solo runs, thunderous strikes from long distance, to bicycle kicks and majestic volleys, the UEFA Champions League has witnessed goals of every kind. It's a competition full of iconic moments, the perfect stage for the greatest teams and players on the planet to shine.
Although there are many worthy picks, this is a list that's narrowed down the 20 greatest goals in UEFA Champions League history.
20. Mesut Özil: Arsenal vs. Ludogorets (2016–17)
The German wizard was one of the smoothest, most technically gifted players in his heyday. He was the epitome of class and elegance and this goal against Ludogorets exemplifies just that. His calmness to almost walk the ball into the net leaving behind players on the ground, make this one of the highlights of his illustrious career.
19. Thierry Henry: Arsenal vs. Real Madrid (2005–06)
When Arsenal faced Real Madrid's "Galacticos" in the 2006 round of 16, no star shined brighter than Thierry Henry. Arsenal's talisman shocked the Santiago Bernabéu with this majestic run, evading would-be tacklers until he slotted home what would end up being the deciding goal of the tie. Back-to-back Arsenal goals to begin the list.
18. Divock Origi: Liverpool vs. Barcelona (2018–19)
"Corner taken quickly... Origi!" The rest is history. Trent Alexander-Arnold caught Barcelona napping and Divock Origi scored to complete one of the most memorable comebacks in Champions League history. Not the most aesthetic goal, but one of the most iconic in recent times.
17. Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal vs. Galatasaray (2014–15)
Few volleys have ever been struck better than Aaron Ramsey's against Galatasaray in 2014. From 30 yards out and on his weak foot, Ramsey didn't hesitate and fired a shot where the ball seemed to be traveling on a rope. If it weren't for the netting, that ball would likely still be flying through the air to this day.
16. George Weah: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (1994–95)
Goals like this are why George Weah became the first and only African player to win a Ballon d'Or. Not even defenders trying to tackle him like a football player or kick him to the ground could stop him from reaching the box, cutting inside and firing a rocket into the top corner that Oliver Khan was powerless to stop.
15. Ronaldinho: Barcelona vs. Chelsea (2004–05)
Chelsea allowed 15 goals in the 2004–05 Premier League season, but Ronaldinho—the eventual Ballon d'Or winner that year—put two past the Blues including this worldie at the Bridge. Without taking a single step after receiving the ball, Ronaldinho literally danced to shake off Ricardo Carvalho. When a small space opened up, he fired a bullet past Petr Čech who couldn't have seen that piece of magic coming.
14. Kaká: AC Milan vs. Manchester United (2006–07)
Before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo began their era of dominance, Kaká was the the best player in the world. He scored a brace at Old Trafford en route to Milan's last Champions League trophy to date. Here, he left behind three defenders, making Gabriel Heinze and Patrice Evra collide with each other, before calmly getting a shot past Edwin van der Sar.
13. Zlatan Ibrahimović: PSG vs. Anderlecht (2013–14)
Zlatan coronated a first half hat-trick with a first time strike so powerful it might've been traveling at the speed of sound. The sound the ball makes off Zlatan's boot resembles that of a cannon being fired. A majestic goal from one of the best strikers of his generation.
12. Hugo Almeida: Porto vs. Inter Milan (2005–06)
Two years after being part of Porto's Champions League winning side, Hugo Almeida scored the only free kick goal on the list. An absolute rocket from 35 yards out at the San Siro. It's a miracle the netting survived the ball's impact.
11. Michael Essien: Chelsea vs. Barcelona (2008–09)
One of the greatest UCL semifinal goals. Michael Essien's volley against Barcelona is often forgotten because of Andrés Iniesta's winning strike in the dying minutes of the match. Still, the volley from the Ghanaian is a work of art, in a game that's among the most dramatic and controversial in UCL history.
10. Saúl Ñiguéz: Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (2015–16)
The craziest part of this goal is how easy Saúl made it look. He received the ball in the center circle and he almost looks nonchalant as he's dribbling past the entirety of Bayern Munich's defense before putting a shot past Manuel Neuer that the post guided to the back of the net. A beautiful solo goal that helped take Atlético Madrid back to the UCL Final.
9. Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United vs. Porto (2008–09)
The only FIFA Puskás Award winning goal on the list. Cristiano Ronaldo's thunderbolt against Porto is one of the highlights of his Manchester United days. The player with the largest goal catalog in the UCL clinched United's spot in the semifinal with this belter.
8. Mario Mandžukić: Juventus vs. Real Madrid (2016–17)
Regardless of the final score, this is one of the greatest goals in Champions League final history. Mario Mandžukic's acrobatic finish capped off a six-touch play in which the ball never touched the ground. Another often forgotten goal, everything about this action is top class.
7. Lionel Messi: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich (2014–15)
Lionel Messi sitting down Jérôme Boateng and chipping Manuel Neuer with his weak foot remains a must watch highlight whenever it pops up. Few goals have become more instantly viral than this. One of Messi's greatest ever goals.
6. Philippe Mexès: AC Milan vs. Anderlecht (2012–13)
You'd never guess that this goal was scored by a center back. The chest control, the perfectly placed overhead kick, everything about the goal is impossibly difficult yet perfectly executed. Philippe Mexès narrowly misses on the top five with this brilliant goal.
5. Lionel Messi: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (2010–11)
In the first ever El Clásico in the Champions League, Lionel Messi scored a brace at the Bernabéu and secured one of the biggest highlights of his career with this otherworldly run where he makes everyone else on the pitch look as if they're moving in slow motion. The best UCL goal of Messi's career.
4. Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid vs. Juventus (2017–18)
Out of all the 140 UCL goals CR7 scored, his bicycle kick against Juventus takes the cake. A goal that was years in the making finally occurred in the biggest stage and the crowd at Allianz Stadium Juventus rose to its feet to applaud the greatest player in Champions League history. One of the most aesthetically pleasing bicycle kicks you'll ever see.
3. Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen (2001–02)
Perhaps the most iconic, well-known Champions League final goal of all time. Zinedine Zidane's volley gave Real Madrid its ninth UCL trophy. Zizou perfectly adjusts his body while the ball is in the air to then fire a beautiful strike to the top corner. The technique, the imagination, the magic of one of the greatest players to ever lace them up.
2. Gareth Bale: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool (2017–18)
The degree of difficulty of Gareth Bale's bicycle kick against Liverpool in the 2018 UCL Final is astronomical. It's not an easy cross because it was coming in hot after it took a deflection, so Bale had to be quick to react and adjust. The greatest UCL final goal of all time helped Los Blancos secure a third straight title.
1. Dejan Stanković: Inter Milan vs Shalke 04 (2010–11)
Dejan Stanković's volley from the center circle to make Manuel Neuer pay for his usual adventurousness tops the list. Yes, there's been plenty of goals scored from the halfway line, but the fact that the Serbian hit it cleanly without it touching the ground makes this one even more special. The way he adjusts his body and then exquisitely hits it first time is flawless. A goal worthy of being considered the greatest in Champions League history.