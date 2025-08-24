The Two Players Eberechi Eze Beat to Blockbuster Arsenal Transfer
Arsenal have officially completed the £67.5 million ($91.3 million) signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, but it’s now been revealed which two players the Gunners were ready to target had they not been able to sign the England international.
Arsenal spectacularly hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for Eze to not only deliver a bitter blow to their local rivals, but hugely improve their attacking options ahead of September’s transfer deadline. The versatile attacking midfielder has joined Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke as forward additions at the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Eze enjoyed his best season in a Palace shirt in 2024–25 as he helped guide the club to the FA Cup, scoring the only goal of the final against Manchester City. He produced 14 goals and 12 assists last term for the Eagles and deserves his reputation as one of the Premier League’s top creators.
The Athletic have revealed that Arsenal began assessing Eze amid uncertainty over Ethan Nwaneri’s contract renewal, and despite the 18-year-old penning new terms, the Gunners decided to move for the 27-year-old regardless.
However, they also report that Arsenal were considering other targets, namely Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. Both Englishmen enjoyed fine seasons in 2024–25 and the former was already involved in a collapsed transfer to Tottenham earlier this summer. It was Eze “who held most appeal” for the Gunners, though.
Eze, who was released by Arsenal at youth level, should provide immediate cover following Kai Havertz’s recent knee injury, and he could make his debut for the Gunners away at Premier League champions Liverpool next weekend.
He was unveiled to Arsenal supporters ahead of their clash with Leeds United on Saturday and will take the No.10 shirt at the Emirates Stadium—previously worn by the likes of Mesut Özil and Dennis Bergkamp.