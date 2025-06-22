‘This Isn’t a Club of Friends’—Barcelona Chief Fires Warning to Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal
Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed the club’s plan to try and sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, but warned the Spain international that his friendship with Lamine Yamal cannot become a distraction for either player.
There were suggestions earlier this summer that Barcelona president Joan Laporta was firmly against the idea of signing Williams, not because of concerns over his talent but instead fears that he could prove to be a distraction for Yamal.
Ultimately, Barcelona have pushed ahead with a move for Williams. They have already agreed personal terms with the winger, who is now looking to convince Athletic to show some flexibility when it comes to his release clause.
Speaking to La Vanguardia, Deco praised Williams’s active efforts to join Barcelona this summer but took the opportunity to remind the Spain international of the standards to which he will be held if he does make the move to Catalonia.
“We need to strengthen this position,” he began. “We only have Lamine and Raphinha as wingers because Ferran [Torres} is increasingly becoming a striker. When we don’t have Lamine or Raphinha, the team’s performance drops. The names to strengthen this position depend on price and quality.
“There are clear criteria for a player to come to Barça: first, they must believe in the project. Nico didn’t happen last season, although for me, Dani Olmo’s deal was more of a priority. Both Nico and other players today show a desire to come. If Nico’s circumstances are right, then we'll try.
“To sign a player, you have to follow the right steps. First, you talk to his agents, then you discuss contractual situations, and then you see if his club requires the clause or is open to negotiations. In Nico’s case, it’s very clear: he has a clause. We’ve met with his agent to find out what the player wants, and from there, we’ll see if it's possible.”
Asked directly whether Yamal’s friendship with Williams played a part in the decision to pursue the Athletic forward, Deco continued: “We’re always concerned about the harmony in the dressing room; we have a very good dressing room. We want to maintain that. The most important thing is that players like Nico or Luis [Díaz] and others are players who want to come. They’re good people, who are hungry and want to continue to succeed.
“We already had Nico’s name on the table last season. We’ve always had the idea for Nico. The fact that they’re friends is fine, but we’re not going to brand him as friends. This isn’t a club of friends; we come here to work and try to win. Then, if they get along, even better. The most important thing is that they’re on the same page and have a clear idea of what we’re looking for. If that’s the case, he’ll be everyone’s friend. If we sign a winger, there won’t be any more signings at this level.”
All that is left for Barcelona is to trigger Williams’s release clause which, after fees, is understood to sit at €62 million ($71.4 million). The La Liga leaders are confident they will face no issues when it comes to registering new signings, having already added new goalkeeper Joan García to their official squad.