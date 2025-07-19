‘The First Aim’—Thomas Frank Rates Tottenham’s Chances of Winning Premier League Title
Thomas Frank has dismissed the notion that Tottenham Hotspur could win the Premier League next season, admitting there are “probably three teams” more likely to be crowned champions.
The 51-year-old oversaw his first outing since replacing Ange Postecoglou in the Tottenham dugout on Saturday afternoon as Spurs beat League One outfit Reading 2–0, with goals scored by young duo Will Lankshear and Luka Vušković.
But expectations must be tempered heading into the new campaign. Despite Tottenham ending their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last term—qualifying for the Champions League in the process—they performed disastrously domestically, coming 17th in the Premier League.
Prior to Tottenham’s victory over Reading, Frank was quizzed about chairman Daniel Levy’s ambitions to win the Premier League and Champions League, but the Dane refused to make any wild promises.
“What are the odds for us winning the Premier League this season?” said the ex-Brentford boss. “I think we’re probably not the favourites. There are probably three teams at least ahead of us but we will do what we can to build a strong and competitive team.
“The first aim is that we need to be able to compete in all four tournaments and do it on a consistent level. I think 2019 was the last season where the club managed to compete in more than one competition.
“If we can compete, there’s maybe a chance that you can hopefully end top. But we need to be able to build to compete first.”
Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market as they prepare to battle on four fronts, with Mohammed Kudus their blockbuster signing of the summer. The Ghana international arrived for £55 million ($73.8 million) and has joined Kōto Takai, Vušković, Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso in north London—the latter two signing permanently after loan spells last term.