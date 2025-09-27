Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF will look to continue their hot run of form when they visit Toronto FC on Saturday at BMO Field.
The Herons forge ahead in their chase of the 2025 Supporters’ Shield, with their most recent 4–0 victory over New York City FC lofting them to 55 points and fifth in the MLS table, with games in hand on each club in the top 10.
With the win against NYCFC, Javier Mascherano’s side clinched an MLS Cup playoff spot for the second straight season, and the final matches of the regular season will determine its seeding for the postseason.
Toronto FC have been in middling form recently, riding a six-game draw streak as they settle in with a new superstar in USMNT midfielder Đorđe Mihailović after splitting from maligned Italian DPs, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match.
What Time Does Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-Off Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record
- Toronto FC: 2 wins
- Inter Miami: 9 wins
- Draws: 1
- Previous meeting: Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto FC - April 6, 2025 (MLS Regular Season)
Current Form (All Competitions)
Toronto FC
Inter Miami
Columbus Crew 1–1 Toronto FC - 9/19/25
NYCFC 0–4 Inter Miami - 9/24/25
New England Revolution 1–1 Toronto - 9/13/25
Inter Miami 3–2 D.C. United - 9/20/25
Toronto FC 1–1 CF Montréal - 8/30/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Seattle Sounders - 9/16/25
Atlanta United 0–0 Toronto FC - 8/23/25
Charlotte FC 3–0 Inter Miami - 9/13/25
Toronto FC 1–1 Columbus Crew SC - 8/16/25
Seattle Sounders 3–0 Inter Miami - 8/31/25
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Canada - English
TSN
Canada - French
RDS
Toronto FC Team News
Toronto FC are already eliminated from MLS Cup Playoff contention, but they are looking to set the tone for the 2026 MLS season through their final four games of the season.
After moving on from Insigne and Bernardeschi and paying $8 million to bring in Mihailović, head coach Robin Fraser has adjusted the squad to fit their new American No. 10. Additionally, the team has given more significant minutes to Deandre Kerr and Derrick Etienne Jr. up front, following the split with Norwegian striker Ola Brynhildsen.
Through the late summer, the Reds have found some stingier defensive form and are riding a six-game draw streak, with the last three results coming as a 1–1 scoreline. However, their last win came in July against Western Conference leaders, San Diego FC.
Canadian winger Theo Corbeanu leads the team’s attack out wide. At the same time, the striker position is held down by Kerr and Etienne Jr., while veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio holds down the middle of the park. Right back Richie Laryea continues to be one of the team’s most consistent performers.
Toronto will be missing the injured Kerr, as well as defenders Nicksoen Gomis, Kevin Long, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo.
Toronto FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Toronto FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Gavran; Thompson, Rosted, Petretta, Laryea; Coello, Mihailović, Cifuentes; Corbeanu, Osorio, Etienne Jr.
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami’s win over New York City FC put them right in the mix for the Supporters’ Shield as they enter their final five games, especially with four of their upcoming five opponents outside the current MLS Cup playoff picture.
Lionel Messi overtook LAFC’s Denis Bouanga for the MLS Golden Boot lead in Wednesday’s win, bringing him to 24 goals and 13 assists on the season. The Argentine passed San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer for the most goal contributions this season, making him a favorite for MLS MVP.
The No. 10 will have a chance at some more history on Saturday as well, as he looks to become the first player in MLS history to have nine multi-goal games in a single season. Should he score a brace or more, he would pass Zlatan Ibrahimović, Stern John and Mamadou Diallo, who are currently tied with him for the record at eight games.
Outside of Messi, the Herons welcomed back striker Luis Suárez to their lineup following his three-match suspension on Wednesday, and the Uruguayan netted his seventh goal of the campaign.
Mascherano’s men have won four games in a row twice this season, and will look to string together their third four-game win streak with a victory against Toronto. Should they secure the three points, they could also loft themselves into second in the Supporters’ Shield race and the Eastern Conference.
Things are coming together at the right time for Miami, and they will look to maintain their current form heading into the postseason. However, they will likely be missing strikers Allen Obando and Fafà Picault, as well as midfielder David Martínez, due to injury.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC (4-3-3): Ustari; Fray, Allen, Falcón, Alba; De Paul, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Rodríguez; Suarez
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Inter Miami have found their form and have the Supporters’ Shield within their sights after three straight wins. Now, with midfielder Sergio Busquets announcing his retirement at the end of the season, they will be even hungrier to win both the Shield and MLS Cup, making every game critical moving forward.
Meanwhile, Toronto FC have learned how to be a fickle side to play against, but likely won’t have enough quality to earn another draw against the South Florida side.
Score Prediction: Toronto FC 1–3 Inter Miami