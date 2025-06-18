SI

Tottenham 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: Nightmare November Ahead for Thomas Frank

Tottenham’s 2024–25 campaign was disastrous domestically but they will still compete in the Champions League under new manager Thomas Frank.

Tottenham are ushering in a new era under Thomas Frank.
/ IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2025–26 Premier League fixtures have been confirmed, with newly promoted Burnley the first challenge for new manager Thomas Frank.

There’s a fresh wave of optimism in north London following Frank’s appointment. The Dane has been tasked with building on Ange Postecoglou’s two-year tenure, which ended with victory in the Europa League final and a place in the Champions League.

Spurs were dreadful domestically, however, losing 22 games en route to a 17th place Premier League finish. Frank’s first away day assignment is a tough one, away at eight-time former champions Manchester City, before August is rounded off with a tricky-looking home game against Bournemouth.

After a relatively sedate September and October in terms of high-profile fixtures, things explode into life for Frank and Tottenham with a torrid-looking November. Back-to-back home games against Chelsea and Manchester United are followed up with the first north London derby of the season away at Arsenal.

Frank’s first reunion with former employers Brentford comes in mid-December, with the traditional Boxing Day fixture seeing Spurs travel across London to take on FA Cup holders Crystal Palace.

Arsenal travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the reverse north London derby in late February, with Spurs’ final game of the season also seeing them take on hosting duties against Everton.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

17 August—16:30

Tottenham v Burnley

23 August—15:00

Man City v Tottenham

30 August—15:00

Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

West Ham v Tottenham

20 September—15:00

Brighton v Tottenham

27 September—15:00

Tottenham v Wolves

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Leeds v Tottenham

18 October—15:00

Tottenham v Aston Villa

25 October—15:00

Everton v Tottenham

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Tottenham v Chelsea

8 November—15:00

Tottenham v Man Utd

22 November—15:00

Arsenal v Tottenham

29 November—15:00

Tottenham v Fulham

December

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

Newcastle v Tottenham

6 December—15:00

Tottenham v Brentford

13 December—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

20 December—15:00

Tottenham v Liverpool

27 December—15:00

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

30 December—19:45

Brentford v Tottenham

January

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

Tottenham v Sunderland

7 January—20:00

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham

17 January—15:00

Tottenham v West Ham

24 January—15:00

Burnley v Tottenham

31 January—15:00

Tottenham v Man City

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Man Utd v Tottenham

11 February—15:00

Tottenham v Newcastle

21 February—15:00

Tottenham v Arsenal

28 February—15:00

Fulham v Tottenham

March

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

14 March—15:00

Liverpool v Tottenham

21 March—15:00

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

April

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Sunderland v Tottenham

18 April—15:00

Tottenham v Brighton

25 April—15:00

Wolves v Tottenham

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

Aston Villa v Tottenham

9 May—15:00

Tottenham v Leeds

17 May—15:00

Chelsea v Tottenham

24 May—16:00

Tottenham v Everton

