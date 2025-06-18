Tottenham 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: Nightmare November Ahead for Thomas Frank
Tottenham Hotspur’s 2025–26 Premier League fixtures have been confirmed, with newly promoted Burnley the first challenge for new manager Thomas Frank.
There’s a fresh wave of optimism in north London following Frank’s appointment. The Dane has been tasked with building on Ange Postecoglou’s two-year tenure, which ended with victory in the Europa League final and a place in the Champions League.
Spurs were dreadful domestically, however, losing 22 games en route to a 17th place Premier League finish. Frank’s first away day assignment is a tough one, away at eight-time former champions Manchester City, before August is rounded off with a tricky-looking home game against Bournemouth.
After a relatively sedate September and October in terms of high-profile fixtures, things explode into life for Frank and Tottenham with a torrid-looking November. Back-to-back home games against Chelsea and Manchester United are followed up with the first north London derby of the season away at Arsenal.
Frank’s first reunion with former employers Brentford comes in mid-December, with the traditional Boxing Day fixture seeing Spurs travel across London to take on FA Cup holders Crystal Palace.
Arsenal travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the reverse north London derby in late February, with Spurs’ final game of the season also seeing them take on hosting duties against Everton.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
17 August—16:30
Tottenham v Burnley
23 August—15:00
Man City v Tottenham
30 August—15:00
Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
West Ham v Tottenham
20 September—15:00
Brighton v Tottenham
27 September—15:00
Tottenham v Wolves
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Leeds v Tottenham
18 October—15:00
Tottenham v Aston Villa
25 October—15:00
Everton v Tottenham
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Tottenham v Chelsea
8 November—15:00
Tottenham v Man Utd
22 November—15:00
Arsenal v Tottenham
29 November—15:00
Tottenham v Fulham
December
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
Newcastle v Tottenham
6 December—15:00
Tottenham v Brentford
13 December—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
20 December—15:00
Tottenham v Liverpool
27 December—15:00
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
30 December—19:45
Brentford v Tottenham
January
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
Tottenham v Sunderland
7 January—20:00
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham
17 January—15:00
Tottenham v West Ham
24 January—15:00
Burnley v Tottenham
31 January—15:00
Tottenham v Man City
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Man Utd v Tottenham
11 February—15:00
Tottenham v Newcastle
21 February—15:00
Tottenham v Arsenal
28 February—15:00
Fulham v Tottenham
March
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
14 March—15:00
Liverpool v Tottenham
21 March—15:00
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
April
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Sunderland v Tottenham
18 April—15:00
Tottenham v Brighton
25 April—15:00
Wolves v Tottenham
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
Aston Villa v Tottenham
9 May—15:00
Tottenham v Leeds
17 May—15:00
Chelsea v Tottenham
24 May—16:00
Tottenham v Everton