Report: Tottenham Agree £55 Million Deal for West Ham Superstar
Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay around £55 million ($74.7 million) to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, reports have revealed, with his medical set to take place on Thursday.
Kudus enjoyed an excellent debut season with the Hammers in 2023–24 after signing from Ajax, scoring 14 times and registering six assists in all competitions. However, his attacking output was less impressive last term with just nine goal contributions in total.
With West Ham looking to raise money to strengthen Graham Potter's squad, they have been open to receiving offers for Kudus—even inviting bids from the likes of Spurs, who they haven't sold a player to since allowing Scott Parker to move across London in 2011.
Tottenham were immediately interested in taking Kudus off West Ham's hands, but had an initial £50 million ($67.9 million) rejected by the 2023 Conference League winners. However, The Athletic report that a new and improved offer has been accepted, and providing the 24-year-old passes his medical, he will sign a six-year contract in north London.
Kudus is thought to have made Spurs his priority move and agreeing personal terms is not expected to be an issue.
West Ham had inserted an £85 million release clause into the contract Kudus signed when joining, in the hope that a future move would generate a significant profit on what they paid Ajax two years. But they have been willing to negotiate a significantly lower fee following a disappointing 2024–25 campaign—one that suggests cash must come in before West Ham can spend.
Tottenham have been eager to add depth to their forward line this summer and Kudus will become the third signing of the Thomas Frank era after the arrival of Japan defender Kōta Takai and French forward Mathys Tel. The latter joined Spurs permanently from Bayern Munich earlier this summer after a loan spell last term.
Should the deal be finalised soon, Kudus will likely be available for Tottenham’s pre-season opener against Reading on July 19.