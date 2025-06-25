SI

Premier League 2025–26 Preseason: Full List of Fixtures, Results As Giants Clash

Premier League giants collide in preseason ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.

James Cormack

Premier League preseason fixtures ahead of the 2025–26 campaign have been scheduled.
Premier League preseason fixtures ahead of the 2025–26 campaign have been scheduled. / IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Preseason schedules of all 20 Premier League teams ahead of the 2025–26 campaign are starting to come together, although there are still a few slots to be filled.

The revamped Club World Cup means Chelsea and Manchester City are poised to enjoy reduced preseason workloads, but there otherwise isn’t anything particularly unusual about the rest of the division's summer plans.

Some will remain at home, while others, primarily for commercial purposes, will venture overseas for camps and tours ahead of the start of the new season on August 16.

Here are the confirmed 2025 preseason plans of every Premier League team.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are aiming to get over the hump next season. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal’s quest to finally get over the hump off the back of three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes begins in Singapore as they take on Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan.

They’ll remain in Singapore for their second preseason outing against domestic rivals Newcastle United, whom they faced four times last season, before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the first-ever overseas North London Derby. Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park is playing host on 3 August.

The Gunners will return for potentially two home friendlies before the start of the new season, but those fixtures haven’t yet been confirmed.

Date

Fixture

Location

23 July

Arsenal vs. Milan

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

27 July

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

31 July

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Aston Villa

Date

Fixture

Location

16 July

Walsall vs. Aston Villa

Bescot Stadium, Walsall

19 July

Hansa vs. Aston Villa

Ostseestadion, Rostock

26/27 July

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Aston Villa

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisvilla

30/31 July

St. Louis City SC vs. Aston Villa

Energizer Park, St. Louis

2/3 August

Nashville SC vs. Aston Villa

Geodis Park, Nashville

6 August

Aston Villa vs. Roma

Bescot Stadium, Walsall

Bournemouth

Date

Fixture

Location

15 July

Bournemouth vs. Hibernian

TBC

19 July

Bournemouth vs. Bristol City

TBC

26 July

Everton vs. Bournemouth

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

30/31 July

Man Utd vs. Bournemouth

Soldier Field, Chicago

3 August

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

9 August

Bournemouth vs. Real Sociedad B

TBC

9 August

Bournemouth vs. Real Sociedad

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Brentford

Date

Fixture

Location

2 August

QPR vs. Brentford

Loftus Road, London

8 August

Brentford vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Date

Fixture

Location

2 August

Southampton vs. Brighton

St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

9 August

Brighton vs. Wolfsburg

Amex Stadium, Falmer

Burnley

Date

Fixture

Location

26 July

Huddersfield vs. Burnley

John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

26 July

Shrewsbury vs. Burnley

New Meadow, Shrewsbury

2 August

Stoke vs. Burnley

Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent

Chelsea

Pedro Neto, Malo Gusto
Chelsea have two friendlies arranged post-Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Chelsea’s 2024–25 campaign extended deep into the summer thanks to the Club World Cup, and it’s no surprise that they’ve got just two fixtures scheduled before the start of 2025–26.

The Blues will face Bayer Leverkusen and Milan within eight days of their Premier League opener.

Date

Fixture

Location

8 August

Chelsea vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Stamford Bridge, London

10 August

Chelsea vs. Milan

Stamford Bridge, London

Crystal Palace

Date

Fixture

Location

25 July

Crawley vs. Crystal Palace

Broadfield Stadium, Crawley

10 August

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Wembley Stadium, London

Everton

Date

Fixture

Location

15 July

Accrington Stanley vs. Everton

Crown Ground, Accrington

19 July

Blackburn vs. Everton

Ewood Park, Blackburn

26 July

Everton vs. Bournemouth

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

30 July

West Ham vs. Everton

Soldier Field, Chicago

3 August

Man Utd vs. Everton

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

9 August

Everton vs. Roma

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Fulham

Date

Fixture

Location

9 August

Fulham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Craven Cottage, London

Leeds United

Date

Fixture

Location

19 July

Man Utd vs. Leeds

Friends Arena, Stockholm

2 August

Leeds vs. Villarreal

Elland Road, Leeds

9 August

Leeds vs. Milan

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Liverpool

Liverpool
Liverpool are touring the Far East this summer. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

The champions are jetting off to the Far East this summer, but first Arne Slot takes his side to Deepdale for a local friendly against Preston North End.

In Asia, Liverpool, like Arsenal and Chelsea, take on Milan in Hong Kong before travelling further east to Japan for a clash against Yokohama F. Marinos.

There’s time for one friendly at Anfield against Athletic Club ahead of the unofficial season curtain-raiser: the 2025 Community Shield. The Reds face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley on 10 August.

Date

Fixture

Location

13 July

Preston North End vs. Liverpool

Deepdale, Preston

26 July

Liverpool vs. Milan

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

30 July

Yokohama FM vs. Liverpool

Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

4 August

Liverpool vs. Athletic Club

Anfield, London

10 August

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Wembley Stadium, London

Manchester City

Manchester City currently have no preseason fixtures scheduled after the Club World Cup.

Manchester United

Amad Diallo
Man Utd face three Premier League teams in the U.S., including Everton. / IMAGO/PA Images

Manchester United are one of four teams involved in the Premier League Summer Series, and they’ll face West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in a week-long mini-tournament hosted by three American cities.

Ruben Amorim’s first preseason as United boss begins against the newly promoted Leeds United in Stockholm on 19 July before they fly out for the summer tournament.

Upon their return, the Red Devils take on Serie A side Fiorentina a week ahead of their first Premier League game of the new season against Arsenal.

Date

Fixture

Location

19 July

Man Utd. vs Leeds

Friends Arena, Stockholm

26/27 July

Man Utd vs. West Ham

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

30/31 July

Man Utd vs. Bournemouth

Soldier Field, Chicago

3 August

Man Utd vs. Everton

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

9 August

Man Utd vs. Fiorentina

Old Trafford, Manchester

Newcastle United

Date

Fixture

Location

19 July

Celtic vs. Newcastle

Celtic Park, Glasgow

27 July

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

30 July

K-League XI vs. Newcastle

Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon

3 August

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

8 August

Newcastle vs. Espanyol

St. James’ Park, Newcastle

9 August

Newcastle vs. Atlético Madrid

St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Date

Fixture

Location

2 August

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest

St. Andrew’s, Birmingham

Sunderland

Date

Fixture

Location

12 July

Gateshead vs. Sunderland

Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead

12 July

South Shields vs. Sunderland

1st Cloud Arena, South Shields

19 July

Sunderland vs. Sevilla

Estádio Algarve, Algarve

21 July

Sporting CP vs. Sunderland

Estádio Algarve, Algarve

26 July

Hearts vs. Sunderland

Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh

29 July

Hull vs. Sunderland

MKM Stadium, Hull

2 August

Sunderland vs. Real Betis

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank takes charge of his first preseason as Tottenham manager. / IMAGO/Action Plus

Thomas Frank’s set for a busier preseason than usual after taking on the Tottenham job, with Spurs fulfilling their commercial needs by flying out to Asia.

Their summer starts at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town, who are now in the third tier having suffered back-to-back relegations.

The difficulty ramps up on their tour as Frank gets his first taste of the North London Derby before his team take on Newcastle in the home capital of captain Son Heung-min. They then face Bayern Munich (again) at the Allianz Arena, which should be decent preparation for their first-ever taste of the UEFA Super Cup.

Their tussle with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain arrives just days before their first fixture of the season at home to Burnley.

Date

Fixture

Location

26 July

Luton Town vs. Tottenham

Kenilworth Road, Luton

31 July

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

3 August

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

7 August

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham

Allianz Arena, Munich

13 August

PSG vs. Tottenham

Stadio Friuli, Udine

West Ham

Date

Fixture

Location

19 July

Grasshoppers vs. West Ham

TBC (Switzerland)

26/27 July

Man Utd vs. West Ham

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

30 July

West Ham vs. Everton

Soldier Field, Chicago

3 August

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

9 August

West Ham vs. Lille

London Stadium, London

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Date

Fixture

Location

26 July

Stoke vs. Wolves

Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent

30 July

Wolves vs. Lens

Bescot Stadium, Walsall

3 August

Girona vs. Wolves

Montilivi, Girona

9 August

Wolves vs. Celta Vigo

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

