Premier League 2025–26 Preseason: Full List of Fixtures, Results As Giants Clash
Preseason schedules of all 20 Premier League teams ahead of the 2025–26 campaign are starting to come together, although there are still a few slots to be filled.
The revamped Club World Cup means Chelsea and Manchester City are poised to enjoy reduced preseason workloads, but there otherwise isn’t anything particularly unusual about the rest of the division's summer plans.
Some will remain at home, while others, primarily for commercial purposes, will venture overseas for camps and tours ahead of the start of the new season on August 16.
Here are the confirmed 2025 preseason plans of every Premier League team.
Arsenal
Arsenal’s quest to finally get over the hump off the back of three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes begins in Singapore as they take on Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan.
They’ll remain in Singapore for their second preseason outing against domestic rivals Newcastle United, whom they faced four times last season, before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the first-ever overseas North London Derby. Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park is playing host on 3 August.
The Gunners will return for potentially two home friendlies before the start of the new season, but those fixtures haven’t yet been confirmed.
Date
Fixture
Location
23 July
Arsenal vs. Milan
Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
27 July
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
31 July
Arsenal vs. Tottenham
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Aston Villa
Date
Fixture
Location
16 July
Walsall vs. Aston Villa
Bescot Stadium, Walsall
19 July
Hansa vs. Aston Villa
Ostseestadion, Rostock
26/27 July
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Aston Villa
Lynn Family Stadium, Louisvilla
30/31 July
St. Louis City SC vs. Aston Villa
Energizer Park, St. Louis
2/3 August
Nashville SC vs. Aston Villa
Geodis Park, Nashville
6 August
Aston Villa vs. Roma
Bescot Stadium, Walsall
Bournemouth
Date
Fixture
Location
15 July
Bournemouth vs. Hibernian
TBC
19 July
Bournemouth vs. Bristol City
TBC
26 July
Everton vs. Bournemouth
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
30/31 July
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
Soldier Field, Chicago
3 August
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
9 August
Bournemouth vs. Real Sociedad B
TBC
9 August
Bournemouth vs. Real Sociedad
Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
Brentford
Date
Fixture
Location
2 August
QPR vs. Brentford
Loftus Road, London
8 August
Brentford vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Date
Fixture
Location
2 August
Southampton vs. Brighton
St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
9 August
Brighton vs. Wolfsburg
Amex Stadium, Falmer
Burnley
Date
Fixture
Location
26 July
Huddersfield vs. Burnley
John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield
26 July
Shrewsbury vs. Burnley
New Meadow, Shrewsbury
2 August
Stoke vs. Burnley
Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent
Chelsea
Chelsea’s 2024–25 campaign extended deep into the summer thanks to the Club World Cup, and it’s no surprise that they’ve got just two fixtures scheduled before the start of 2025–26.
The Blues will face Bayer Leverkusen and Milan within eight days of their Premier League opener.
Date
Fixture
Location
8 August
Chelsea vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Stamford Bridge, London
10 August
Chelsea vs. Milan
Stamford Bridge, London
Crystal Palace
Date
Fixture
Location
25 July
Crawley vs. Crystal Palace
Broadfield Stadium, Crawley
10 August
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Wembley Stadium, London
Everton
Date
Fixture
Location
15 July
Accrington Stanley vs. Everton
Crown Ground, Accrington
19 July
Blackburn vs. Everton
Ewood Park, Blackburn
26 July
Everton vs. Bournemouth
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
30 July
West Ham vs. Everton
Soldier Field, Chicago
3 August
Man Utd vs. Everton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
9 August
Everton vs. Roma
Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
Fulham
Date
Fixture
Location
9 August
Fulham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Craven Cottage, London
Leeds United
Date
Fixture
Location
19 July
Man Utd vs. Leeds
Friends Arena, Stockholm
2 August
Leeds vs. Villarreal
Elland Road, Leeds
9 August
Leeds vs. Milan
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Liverpool
The champions are jetting off to the Far East this summer, but first Arne Slot takes his side to Deepdale for a local friendly against Preston North End.
In Asia, Liverpool, like Arsenal and Chelsea, take on Milan in Hong Kong before travelling further east to Japan for a clash against Yokohama F. Marinos.
There’s time for one friendly at Anfield against Athletic Club ahead of the unofficial season curtain-raiser: the 2025 Community Shield. The Reds face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley on 10 August.
Date
Fixture
Location
13 July
Preston North End vs. Liverpool
Deepdale, Preston
26 July
Liverpool vs. Milan
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
30 July
Yokohama FM vs. Liverpool
Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
4 August
Liverpool vs. Athletic Club
Anfield, London
10 August
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Wembley Stadium, London
Manchester City
Manchester City currently have no preseason fixtures scheduled after the Club World Cup.
Manchester United
Manchester United are one of four teams involved in the Premier League Summer Series, and they’ll face West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in a week-long mini-tournament hosted by three American cities.
Ruben Amorim’s first preseason as United boss begins against the newly promoted Leeds United in Stockholm on 19 July before they fly out for the summer tournament.
Upon their return, the Red Devils take on Serie A side Fiorentina a week ahead of their first Premier League game of the new season against Arsenal.
Date
Fixture
Location
19 July
Man Utd. vs Leeds
Friends Arena, Stockholm
26/27 July
Man Utd vs. West Ham
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
30/31 July
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
Soldier Field, Chicago
3 August
Man Utd vs. Everton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
9 August
Man Utd vs. Fiorentina
Old Trafford, Manchester
Newcastle United
Date
Fixture
Location
19 July
Celtic vs. Newcastle
Celtic Park, Glasgow
27 July
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
30 July
K-League XI vs. Newcastle
Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon
3 August
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
8 August
Newcastle vs. Espanyol
St. James’ Park, Newcastle
9 August
Newcastle vs. Atlético Madrid
St. James’ Park, Newcastle
Nottingham Forest
Date
Fixture
Location
2 August
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest
St. Andrew’s, Birmingham
Sunderland
Date
Fixture
Location
12 July
Gateshead vs. Sunderland
Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead
12 July
South Shields vs. Sunderland
1st Cloud Arena, South Shields
19 July
Sunderland vs. Sevilla
Estádio Algarve, Algarve
21 July
Sporting CP vs. Sunderland
Estádio Algarve, Algarve
26 July
Hearts vs. Sunderland
Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh
29 July
Hull vs. Sunderland
MKM Stadium, Hull
2 August
Sunderland vs. Real Betis
Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur
Thomas Frank’s set for a busier preseason than usual after taking on the Tottenham job, with Spurs fulfilling their commercial needs by flying out to Asia.
Their summer starts at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town, who are now in the third tier having suffered back-to-back relegations.
The difficulty ramps up on their tour as Frank gets his first taste of the North London Derby before his team take on Newcastle in the home capital of captain Son Heung-min. They then face Bayern Munich (again) at the Allianz Arena, which should be decent preparation for their first-ever taste of the UEFA Super Cup.
Their tussle with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain arrives just days before their first fixture of the season at home to Burnley.
Date
Fixture
Location
26 July
Luton Town vs. Tottenham
Kenilworth Road, Luton
31 July
Arsenal vs. Tottenham
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
3 August
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
7 August
Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham
Allianz Arena, Munich
13 August
PSG vs. Tottenham
Stadio Friuli, Udine
West Ham
Date
Fixture
Location
19 July
Grasshoppers vs. West Ham
TBC (Switzerland)
26/27 July
Man Utd vs. West Ham
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
30 July
West Ham vs. Everton
Soldier Field, Chicago
3 August
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
9 August
West Ham vs. Lille
London Stadium, London
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Date
Fixture
Location
26 July
Stoke vs. Wolves
Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent
30 July
Wolves vs. Lens
Bescot Stadium, Walsall
3 August
Girona vs. Wolves
Montilivi, Girona
9 August
Wolves vs. Celta Vigo
Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton