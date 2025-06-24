Tottenham Eye Man Utd Target As ‘Statement Signing’ for Thomas Frank
Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to make a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in the first statement of intent under incoming manager Thomas Frank.
Eze’s quality has been abundantly obvious during his time as the figurehead of Palace’s frontline. Yet, the England international has hit new heights in recent months. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder finished the recently season with seven goals across Palace’s final seven matches, including the only strike in a triumphant FA Cup final against Manchester City.
Such form has unsurprisingly inspired plenty of interest from across England’s top flight. Manchester United were recently linked with a move for Eze, who was billed as a potential candidate to dovetail with the freshly recruited Matheus Cunha in one of the No. 10 roles which tiptoe behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s cherished 3-4-2-1 formation.
However, Spurs are also credited with an admiration of Eze by The Guardian. The ever-improving dribbler could prove to be the first “statement signing” of Frank’s reign. Following confirmation of Mathys Tel’s permanent stay in north London, Tottenham are widely reported to be on the cusp of sealing a £5 million ($6.8 million) transfer for Japanese centre-back Kota Takai. Eze’s arrival would command a far larger outlay.
Last year, the Daily Mail reported that Eze’s Palace contract contained a £68 million ($92.6 million) release clause which is active this summer. Spurs are said to be confident that the sought-after forward would be “open to a move” across the capital, even though United remain interested.
Tottenham are in need of forward-thinking recruits. Club captain Son Heung-min has been heavily linked with a summer exit after becoming the first skipper since Ledley King to lift a trophy for Spurs. Even if the waning forward remains, there is every chance that Frank will look to lighten the workload undertaken by a player fresh from enduring their worst scoring season in nine years.
There has been growing speculation surrounding a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo—another player Manchester United are thought to be monitoring.