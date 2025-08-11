Man City ‘Considering’ Blockbuster Rodrygo Transfer, Asking Price Set
Manchester City are exploring a possible move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as they prepare for a number of attacking departures, a report has revealed.
With three weeks left in the transfer window, City have agreed a deal to loan Jack Grealish out to Everton, while Savinho is also facing an exit after an approach from Tottenham Hotspur.
Nottingham Forest are closing in on a £20 million ($26.9 million) move for attacking midfielder James McAtee, and those three departures, if they go through, would leave City with a hole in attack and plenty of funds to fill it.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodrygo is the “dream” target for City manager Pep Guardiola and the Premier League outfit are considering making an ambitious move before the transfer window closes.
Madrid have long been clear with Rodrygo that he is free to leave this summer if a sufficient offer arrives. An asking price of €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.5 million) has been set, although reports elsewhere have suggested a discount could be negotiated if Rodrygo specifically requests an exit.
Just how Rodrygo will react to City’s interest in his services could prove crucial. In the face of speculative approaches from other Premier League sides which never went anywhere, the unsettled forward is believed to have made it clear that he wants to stay and fight for his future in Madrid.
Rodrygo is known to be incredibly attached to Madrid but, having struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup, is well aware that he faces a significant test if he opts to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.
City have not yet made a formal approach for the 24-year-old and, given the immense cost of such a move, would likely only do so if Rodrygo indicates in an interest in moving to the Etihad.