Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings as City Return to Winning Ways
Manchester City bounced back from two painful losses and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 to get back into the Champions League places in the Premier League.
Erling Haaland returned to the lineup after missing out on the last two games and quickly got back in the scoresheet, calmly tucking away a Jérémy Doku low cross for his 20th goal of the season to give Manchester City the lead 12 minutes in. The Citizens had chances to extend their lead, but went into halftime with just a one goal advantage.
The script changed in the second half, as the hosts grew into the game and tested City's resolve. Tottenham took the game to City, but misfired in front of goal and couldn't find an equalizer, much to the frustration of the home fans.
A Haaland brace was called back for a handball followed by a missed chance by Pape Sarr in stoppage time added drama to the final minutes of the game. Still, City held on to walk away with the win.
It wasn't pretty, but it's a much needed win for Pep Guardiola's side after getting eliminated from the Champions League and losing to Liverpool at home in the Premier League all in the past week. Now, City are just one point back of third place Nottingham Forest, as they aim to have a strong finish to what's otherwise been a disappointing season.
Player ratings from Manchester City's win below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Ederson
8.8/10
RB: Matheus Nunes
7.1/10
CB: Abduqodir Khusanov
7.4/10
CB: Rúben Dias
6.8/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.5/10
CM: Nico González
6.7/10
CM: Mateo Kovačić
7.4/10
RW: Savinho
6.5/10
AM: Omar Marmoush
7.1/10
LW: Jérémy Doku
7.3/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.5/10
SUB: Bernardo Silva (74' for González)
6.3/10
SUB: Phil Foden (74' for Marmoush)
6.5/10
SUB: James McAtee (90' for Savinho)
N/A
SUB: Jack Grealish (90' for Doku)
N/A
SUB: Ilkay Gündogan (90' for Kovačić)
N/A